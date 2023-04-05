Legion games back in Lewis County

LOWVILLE — It’s been more than 15 years since an American Legion baseball team came out of Lowville, but that’s about to change this summer.

Lowville Post 162 is sponsoring a baseball team again, just as it did for many years prior to 2006, and the squad out of Lewis County is scheduled to begin District 5 play June 6, according to team manager Erik Gronowski.

