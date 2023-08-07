Twenty-four youth baseball teams competed for titles this past weekend at the sixth annual Joel Davis Memorial Youth Baseball Tournament, which took place at various fields in Watertown and northern Jefferson County.
The tournament, which is played in memory New York State Trooper Joel R. Davis, crowned champions in the 10-, 12-, 13- and 15-and-under age groups Saturday and Sunday.
In the 10U category, the top-seeded Tug Hill Thunder defeated the second-seeded Brockville Braves 11-1 for the championship. Tug Hill, which finished 3-0 in pool play, defeated fellow Pool B participant Brockville (2-1). Tug Hill defeated the Adirondack Aces 4-1 in a semifinal game, while Brockville edges the East Nepean Eagles 7-6 in the other semifinal. Lane Roes was named MVP of the title game.
In the 12U group, the South Lewis Railriders beat the Upstate Patriots 8-6 in seven innings for the crown. South Lewis (3-0) the top seed in Pool B advanced to face Pool A top seed Upstate (2-1) by defeating 2-1 Salmon River 7-3 in a semifinal game. Upstate beat Kahrs Construction (1-2) in its semifinal 13-1. In the final, Wes Dutton and Abe Pacella were each named game MVPs.
At 13U, unbeaten WCBI Thunder outlasted previously the undefeated Upstate Patriots 8-7 in eight innings for the championship win. WCBI Thunder received the bye into the title game by virtue of its 3-0 mark. Upstate (3-0) defeated Salmon River (2-1) in the semifinals, 9-2. Chesney McConnell and Kaleb Ramus were named MVPs for the title game.
In the 15U category, top-seeded Fulton Fury beat No. 2 WCBI Thunder 5-2 in the final. Owen Kreisler and Chase Bearup won MVP honors. The Fulton Fury defeated the St. Lawrence Swing 16-3 in a semifinal. WCBI Thunder defeated Tug Hill Thunder 8-5 in the other semifinal.
The annual event continues with the Co-Ed Adult Softball Tournament on Aug. 18-20.
Davis was a coach for his children’s youth sports teams and a Baltimore Orioles fan. He was killed in July 2017 while responding to a domestic violence call. A tournament in his name was established and played the next summer.
