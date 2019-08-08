PHILADELPHIA — The third annual Joel Davis Memorial Youth Baseball Tournament will begin Friday afternoon with a clinic conducted by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and an opening night festival at Indian River Central School fields, ushering in a full weekend of baseball games.
The youth tournament that takes place at several sites in Northern Jefferson County is staged in the memory of Trooper Davis, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in July 2017. Davis grew up playing baseball in Evans Mills and was commissioner of the town’s youth baseball league.
This year, organizers will welcome former major league players Jon Matlack and Steve Grilli and former minor league player Jose Lozada, according the tournament web site. The players will lead the clinic, scheduled to run this from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Matlack is a former 13-year major league pitcher who pitched for the New York Mets and Texas Rangers. He started three games for the Mets in the 1973 World Series. Grilli pitched in 70 games, all but one with the Detroit Tigers from 1975 to 1979. Grilli is the father of former major league pitcher Jason Grilli, who went to Baldwinsville High School and pitched 15 years in the majors for nine teams. Lozada was an infielder in the Washington Nationals organization from 2008-16.
An opening ceremony and alumni game will follow the clinic, as well as a family-and-friends softball game.
On Saturday, baseball games are scheduled for youth players in Under-10 and Under-12 divisions on fields at Indian River, Evans Mills, LaFargeville and Theresa, running from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A parade of teams will follow at 6 p.m. at Indian River.
On Sunday, games start at 8:30 a.m. and championships in all the divisions are at 4:30 p.m. at Indian River.
Participating teams include squads from around the north country as well as Central Square, Cicero and Brockville, Ontario.
A Co-Ed Adult Softball Tournament is slated for place Aug. 24-25.
