Youth basketball
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Jefferson Community College gym.
Each contestant in age groups 10-11 and 12-13 will shoot 25 free throws from 15 feet away from the basket. Participants in age groups 8-9 will take 25 foul shots from 11 feet out.
The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2023, and proof of birth certificate will be required to advance. One boy and girl from each of the three age groups will move on to the district competition.
Contestants are encouraged to wear gym clothes and sneakers. Contact Watertown Elks Hoop Shoot chairman Dennis Brady (315-836-4794 or dj0057@me.com) for more information.
