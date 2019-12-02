Youth basketball
This year’s Watertown Elks Hoop Shoot Contest was successful with 18 students participating.
The winners in each age group will participate in the North Central District Elks Hoop Shoot Contest on Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Gouverneur Central School Gymnasium.
The winners for each age group are: 8-9 boys: first place: Carter Donaldson 16/25, second place: Collin Robbins 14/25; 8-9 girls: no entries; 10-11 boys: first place: Logan L’Huillier 17/25; second place: Mason Burdick 16/25; 10-11 girls: first place: Lily Green 18/25, second place: Haley LaVancha 17/25; 12-13 boys: first place: Jack Adams 22/25, second place: Dominick Sprague 19/25; 12-13 girls: first place: Gabriella Shuler 19/25; second place: Brooke Wiley 14/25.
