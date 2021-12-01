OSWEGO - The Oswego YMCA has brought back the youth boxing program for this school year. The second session of this program will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesday from Jan. 17 through Feb. 23, 2022.
This program is for youth ages seven-15. However, they do allow younger students but they will have to be approved and parents must stay with them during the class.
This is a no-contact class and focuses on the basics of boxing (footwork, hand-eye coordination, strike patterns, defense, etc.). Youth boxing gloves will be needed.
There is no charge for YMCA members to attend this program. Non members will be charged $30 for the entire session. Registration began on Dec. 1. To register call the YMCA Welcome Center at 315-342-6082 or come into the YMCA.
For further information email bhood@oswegoymca.org
