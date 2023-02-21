A new hockey academy for the highest level of youth hockey competitors is making its debut in the north country.
Ambition Hockey Academy, led by former St. Lawrence University men’s hockey player Sean McGovern and based in St. Lawrence County, will train Tier 1 (AAA) Under-18 players exclusively, according the academy’s release. The program is open to players born in 2005, 2006 or 2007.
“Being part of Ambition Hockey is an exciting endeavor,” said McGovern, who played for the Saints for four seasons, graduating after the 2015-16 season. “I loved my time in the north country when I played at St. Lawrence, and I’m thrilled to bring more exposure to this area. Our staff is very experienced, and we have worked diligently and tirelessly to put together a top-tier program. The potential is endless, and I’m ready to see where we can take it.”
The academy’s mission, according to the release, is to provide players with a high-level training environment, which includes off-ice training, consisting of boxing, yoga, agility, and speed training. All players will receive a full-body assessment upon arrival, which will be closely monitored throughout the season to improve performance.
Others leading the academy are general manager Sean O’Leary, who is from Ottawa; Ryan Thompson, who will handle on-ice training, and assistant coach Sam Martin, a Canton native who just completed his final hockey season with SUNY Canton.
“I’m very excited to be involved in a program that will bring AAA hockey to Northern New York,” said O’Leary, most recently the GM, assistant coach and trainer for the Carleton University Junior Ravens AAA team. “Not only will it be great for the players on the team, but it will also give all minor youth hockey in the area a team they can aspire to play on.”
The academy, which will provide accommodations for players, is scheduled to play 55 games in a season, including competing in the New England Scholastic Hockey League and various showcases in the Northeast and Canada.
“The main focus is to get our kids to the next level,” Martin said.
The academy will hold an open house April 7 and 8 in Potsdam. A hockey invitational is scheduled for March 31-April 2 at the St. Lawrence University, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton rinks. A hockey camp is slated for April 9 at SLU’s Appleton Arena. Tournaments are also scheduled for the Buffalo area in the spring.
