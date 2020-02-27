WATERTOWN — The Watertown Hockey Association will hold its Mites March Madness hockey tournament Saturday and Sunday at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.
Twenty teams from around the north country are expected to compete in the tournament for players ages 3-8. Teams from Canton, Massena, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg, Salmon River, Thousand Islands and Camillus are scheduled to participate.
The tournament begins at 8:15 a.m. each day. Saturday’s games run through the day. Sunday’s events will include championships games at 12:40 p.m. and 1:50 p.m.
The public is invited to attend. Vendors and raffles will be available.
