Watertown tops Canton at Mites March event
The Watertown Wolves White Team celebrates after winning its division Sunday at the Mites March Madness Tournament. The roster includes Adalynn Astorga, Alexzander Hillabrandt, Colden Reber, Dylan Mercer, Jamison Melnyk, Jayden Lucena, Liam Lingenfelter, Luke Pierce, Matthew Walton, Nicklas Goodwin, Silas Goodwin, Zain Brown, and Zoie Hillabrandt. Coaches, from left to right are Mike Goodwin, Tom Brown and Mite Director Jordan Reber. Coach not pictured: Stacey Lucena. Provided Photo

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves White Team outlasted Canton, 2-1, in a sudden death overtime period in the championship game to highlight the Mites March Madness 8-and-under youth hockey tournament Sunday at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.

The Watertown Wolves Red Team finished second in their division, falling to Camillus, 6-1, in the championship.

The Watertown Wolves Blue 1, Blue 2 and 6-and-under teams also competed in the tournament that took place Saturday and Sunday but did not play a championship round.

Twenty 8U teams competed in the tournament, including teams from Massena, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg, Salmon River and Thousand Islands.

