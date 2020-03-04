WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves White Team outlasted Canton, 2-1, in a sudden death overtime period in the championship game to highlight the Mites March Madness 8-and-under youth hockey tournament Sunday at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.
The Watertown Wolves Red Team finished second in their division, falling to Camillus, 6-1, in the championship.
The Watertown Wolves Blue 1, Blue 2 and 6-and-under teams also competed in the tournament that took place Saturday and Sunday but did not play a championship round.
Twenty 8U teams competed in the tournament, including teams from Massena, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg, Salmon River and Thousand Islands.
