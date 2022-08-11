Watertown High School incoming senior Adelaide Weir likes a challenging sport and last weekend she was up to that challenge.
Weir, who competes in swimming and lacrosse for the Cyclones, finished in second place during the Junior Olympic Sailing Festival on Aug. 6 and 7 on Lake Ontario at the Rochester Yacht Club in Rochester.
The 17-year-old Weir, a member of the Crescent Yacht Club in Chaumont, sailed in the Club 420 Non-Spinnaker division and totaled 17 points, which is the number of accumulated faults over nine races. Anthony Lama of the Ithaca Yacht Club placed first with 11 points out of the eight boats in the division.
“They really had high hopes,” said Weir’s mother, Sarah, speaking of the several Crescent Yacht Club sailors who competed in the event, including General Brown incoming senior Lucas Lavarnway who took third. “I think she really wanted to go first place.”
Weir, the skipper during the races, has been sailing out of the Crescent club since she was 9, her mom said, but this was her first Junior Olympics competition, and the first time in a decade that the club had sent a team to the event. The Junior Olympics festival is open to ages 8-18 and is a path toward sailing in the Olympic Games.
Sarah said Adelaide also protested the movement of a marker during the races, because the boats weren’t alerted to the change and unfairly penalized. Protesting involves stating your case in front of a group of officials and Weir succeeded.
Weir is eligible to compete in Junior Olympics again next year and Sarah said her daughter is thinking of continuing to sail in college.
“She loves anything that you have to wrap your brain around,” Sarah said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.