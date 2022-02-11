Watertown’s George skis to 14th-place finish

Youth skiing

Watertown’s Merabella George placed 14th out of 106 skiers in the under-14 class in the super giant slalom in the New York State Ski Association state championships on Feb. 5 at Belleayre Mountain Ski Center in Highmount.

George, 12, skis for Dry Hill Ski Area, and registered a 10th-place finish in the giant slalom Jan. 23 at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington.

George’s next race is scheduled in the giant slalom Feb. 26 at Windham Mountain.

