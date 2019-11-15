Youth snowmobile safety classes to be held

OSWEGO - Oswego County Sheriff Donald R. Hilton has announced that a young snowmobile operator safety course will be held in December.
New York state law requires that youths ages 10 through 17 successfully complete an eight-hour young snowmobile operator safety course and be in possession of a safety certificate before they can legally operate a snowmobile. With this certificate, the following applies:
Youths ages 10 through 13 may operate a snowmobile off their own property while accompanied by (within 500 feet of) a person at least 18 years of age.
Youths ages 14 through 17 may operate a snowmobile off their own property without an adult.
Two 1-day courses will be held at the Oswego County Public Safety Center, 39 Churchill Road, Oswego as follows:
• Dec. 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Dec. 15, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
There is no charge for the training. A parent or guardian must accompany students to the classroom on the day of the course to sign a parental permission form.
Pre-registration is required and class size will be strictly limited due to available space. Interested students can register by contacting Jessica Lighthall weekdays from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at 315-349-3372.
