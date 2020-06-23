The annual 1000 Islands Duals wrestling tournament in Clayton will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The cancellation announcement came via the web site from tournament director Pat Conners. He had hoped the event could go on for July 31-Aug. 2, but the state laid out guidelines that doesn’t allow wrestling matches to happen at this time. The sport was labeled as high-risk” due to the close contact between competitors. Teams from around the Northeast competed at the yearly event, which was held at the Cerow Park Arena.
Dates for the 2021 event were announced for Aug. 6-8 and there is hope of a youth tournament, which would take place July 30 and 31, 2021 in Clayton.
