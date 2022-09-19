WATERTOWN — City police are investigating a potential weapons complaint at Saturday’s Red and Black game in Watertown.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 9:13 pm
WATERTOWN — City police are investigating a potential weapons complaint at Saturday’s Red and Black game in Watertown.
After an altercation between the two teams, a separate incident involving a weapon was reported to Watertown police.
“We haven’t been able to verify that there’s an actual weapon or not at this time,” Lt. Jason Badalato said.
It is unclear how long the investigation will take.
Lt. Badalato said that he is unsure if there will be an increased police presence at the next home game.
The game against the Broome County Stallions at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds was forfeited by the Stallions after they did not come out onto the field for the second half after the gun complaint.
The incident resulted in Watertown winning its fourth forfeit game of the season after the Syracuse Smash had to suspend its season in July after an off-field incident during a game against Glens Falls in July.
The other forfeit win came as Plattsburgh’s team was forced to cancel its season due to a lack of players.
“They were shooting their mouth off and the people on (Broome County) tried to say somebody reached in a fanny-pack and someone was saying there was a gun,” Watertown assistant coach Jerry Levine told the Watertown Daily Times on Saturday. “But there was no gun and we called police right away. They can say what they want to say.”
Lt. Badalato said no charges have been filed and there were no other complaints.
Watertown finished the regular season at 10-0 in the Empire Football League and will be the top seed in the EFL playoffs. The team is scheduled to host Auburn at 7 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds.
Staff Writer
