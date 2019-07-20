SCHENECTADY — The Tri-City Spartans used a strong ground game and scored 29 unanswered points to beat the Watertown Red and Black, 29-13, in an Empire Football League game Saturday night at Schenectady High School.
Tri-City scored three touchdowns on the ground and all of them were at least 28 yards as it netted 17 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
The Spartans fell behind early in the second quarter after the Red and Black (0-2) got on the board with a Joe Brennan eight-yard touchdown run, but Tri-City rushed the ball effectively to pick up its second straight victory to start the season.
“They just pounded us running the ball,” said Watertown assistant coach Jerry Levine, who added that Tri-City ran for more than 200 yards. “They ran all around us and through us.”
Tri-City and Plattsburgh are now both 2-0 after victories on Saturday.
The North Stars beat the Mohawk Valley Night Hawks, 33-25, in Utica.
Watertown quarterback Jared Hendricks ran for the other score from 18 yards out on the last play of the game and completed 8-for-17 passes for 183 yards.
Chris Furr caught a pair of passes for 97 yards to lead the Red and Black receivers.
Connor Brown made eight tackles, while Ky Sawyer added six tackles in first game back on the field in four years for Watertown.
Sawyer was injured in an accident and had to have his left leg amputated below the knee. Matt Bonham also recovered a fumble for Watertown.
The game was delayed in the first quarter for over an hour as thunderstorms passed through the area.
Watertown will take on the Glens Falls Greenjackets in another road game at 7 p.m. Saturday, and its home opener is slated for 7 p.m. Aug. 10 against the Seaway Valley Venom at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Tri-City will host Mohawk Valley at 7 p.m. Saturday at Schenectady High School.
