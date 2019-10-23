WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black Hall of Fame will induct 10 more members, including two former presidents and two longtime coaches, during ceremonies Nov. 2.
The 2019 class includes current Red and Black assistant coach Jerry Levine, a former head coach for the team, and Dan Lounsbury, a record-setting quarterback for the Red and Black who went on to coach several NCAA Division I programs. The Hall will also induct former Red and Black presidents Don Dorchester and Bob Moore.
Others scheduled for induction are Jack Forkey, a defensive tackle on Watertown’s 1980 Empire Football League championship team, 1990s defensive standout Wayne DuPre, as well as Abe Bellinger, Richard Defone, J.D. Ross and John Tabolt.
Hall of Fame president John Morgia said the class puts the Hall at “well over 100 people.”
The induction dinner starts at 5 p.m. with ceremonies scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Savory Downtown. Tickets are $30 per person. All members are encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.