WATERTOWN — Veteran Watertown Red and Black wide receiver Chris Furr is known for making great catches, but he’s always got a pair of helping hands.
Furr and the Red and Black (8-0 overall, 7-0 Empire Football League) look to stay unbeaten on the season when they host the Auburn Pride (3-3) at 7 tonight at George Ashcraft Field at the Watertown Fairgrounds to wrap up a three-game homestand. Watertown blanked Auburn, 56-0, on July 16 at Auburn Junior High School. The game will also honor members of the military that play for the club.
The Red and Black is coming off a dominating 35-7 performance over the Glens Falls Greenjackets on Aug. 13. Furr, who has been with the team since 2012, made only three catches but found the end zone on each one of them en route to a 156-yard performance that his coaches say is one of his best in his decade-long career with the team.
“My father-in-law wanted a hat trick, so I went out and gave him a hat trick,” Furr said.
Furr scored from 26 and 27 yards on his first two catches, but he save his best touchdown for last. The veteran wideout made the catch and fought through a tackle after initial contact from a Greenjackets defender. He then turned on his speed and scored from 73 yards out to give Watertown a 28-0 lead that put the game on ice.
“I was just bracing for the impact of the defenders coming at me,” Furr said. “I got a little bit low, stepped out of it, and 73 yards later I’m in the end zone.”
The veteran pass-catcher has some help in making those catches. On the tape on his wrist and hands, he displays the names of his fiancee and his 5-year-old son with a different message written underneath their respective names.
“On my right (hand) my fiancee (Cylie) gives me a quote and I try to fulfill that,” Furr said. “On my right hand is my son, Treyden, and I ask him what he wants from me and he tells ‘just win, dad.’”
Along with Kalon Jeter and Keegan Qeior, Furr makes up part of a receiving group that is arguably the best in the entire league. However, offensive coordinator Jerry Levine added that they have a series of players that can contribute.
“It’s not just starting four, we have two or three others that make us seven-deep in the receiver group,” Levine said. “Trying to keep them all happy and spreading the ball around has been a challenge, but our quarterback Jason (Williams) is doing a great job.”
Auburn comes in with two straight wins, but both of those came via forfeit. The Syracuse Smash were suspended for the season and the Plattsburgh North Stars weren’t able to field enough players for a team last week. The Pride come in rested and focused on the Red and Black.
“I don’t hear what other teams do,” Ashcraft said. “I just worry about our preparation.”
Watertown also faces an unusual schedule as the Labor Day break on Sept. 3 will be sandwiched between a pair of now-empty dates. The Aug. 27 game at Plattsburgh won’t be played because the North Stars have folded for the season and the Sept. 10 matchup against the Syracuse Smash was wiped out due to the team being suspended. Ashcraft has been working on filling those dates.
“I’ve reached out to a few teams, but we will continue to practice every Tuesday and Thursday and do what we do,” Ashcraft said.
The Red and Black managed a blowout last game, but know the Pride will be ready. Watertown played a complete game in the first encounter and will have to do so again to stay unbeaten.
“They did play Glens Falls tough the last time, so we have to respect them,” Levine said. “If we do our job, we’ll be fine.”
