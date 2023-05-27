ALBANY — Defense always travels well and that was the case for the Watertown Red and Black in its debut within new league competition.
Watertown intercepted two passes, including one returned for a touchdown, recorded three sacks and recovered a fumble to defeat the Troy Fighting Irish, 16-8, in Saturday night’s Gridiron Developmental Football League opener at Watervliet High School.
Cory Smith’s 20-yard interception return for a score and kicker Eric Beyler’s extra point provided the game’s only scoring in the first half.
Beyler’s 42-yard field goal and quarterback Jason Williams’ two-yard TD rush that was set up by Josh Lear’s fumble recovery and run to the Fighting Irish’s 2-yard line gave the Red and Black a 16-0 lead after three quarters.
The only points for Troy (0-1) came with about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard interception return and a two-point pass conversion.
Minus four offensive line starters, Watertown (1-0) could not move the ball consistently enough but made a big play with about five minutes left in the game to seal the deal.
Quarterback Kalon Jeter’s pass was deflected and then caught for 20 yards by Rhashay Whitfield on a 3rd-and-15 play.
“Our offense really struggled but our defense played a tremendous game,” said Red and Black offensive coordinator Jerry Levine, whose quarterbacks threw four picks overall.
The Red & Black won the past two championships while members of the now-defunct Empire Football League.
“We had to work hard for everything we got tonight. This is a different league and we are facing different challenges,” Levine said.
Smith was the Red & Black’s first star, with his TD, a 65-yard kickoff return to start the game and recording 11 tackles on defense, including a sack.
Derrek Dalton posted nine tackles, Jaiquez Walker and Eric Washington each notched a sack, while Jon Williams ran an interception for 46 yards.
The Red & Black meets the league defending champion Syracuse Strong in Saturday’s home opener at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
