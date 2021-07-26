The Empire Football League announced a revision to its 2021 season schedule after two teams, the Tri-City Spartans and the Northern New York Grizzlies, opted not to play this season.
The Watertown Red and Black will still host Plattsburgh in its season opener Aug. 7 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and will then play at Syracuse on Aug. 14.
Watertown will then play at Glens Falls on Aug. 21 and at Plattsburgh on Aug. 28. After the league has a bye on Sept. 4, the Red and Black will host Glens Falls on Sept. 11 and host Syracuse on Sept. 18.
After another league-wide bye on Sept. 25, the EFL playoffs begin on Oct. 2 and conclude with the league championship game on Oct. 7.
