A crucial component of the 1980 Empire Football League champion Watertown Red and Black team and a consistent member of the R&B’s defense during the 1970s have been selected as part of the American Football Association’s Minor League Football Hall of Fame induction class for 2022.
Mark Loftus, a graduate of Watertown High School, excelled at running back for Watertown, leading the EFL in rushing in 1977 with 889 yards on 122 carries. He ran for 65 yards and scored a touchdown in the Red and Black’s title victory in 1980, the first EFL title for the franchise. It was Loftus’ final game for Watertown.
Patrick Britton competed on some of the same R&B teams as Loftus. A Carthage native, he played for Augustinian Academy in eight-man football. He played defensive tackle for the Red and Black in the 1970s. Britton was inducted into the Red and Black Hall of Fame in 2000.
Loftus and Britton will be honored at the AFA induction dinner at 7 p.m. June 24 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
