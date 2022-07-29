WATERTOWN — Having not participated previously since high school, Jason Williams got his first taste of semipro football playing with the Watertown Red and Black last season.
Now after contributing to the team winning a league championship, Williams is settling comfortably as the team’s starting quarterback this season.
While under center, Williams has guided the team to an unbeaten start this season in the Empire Football League.
“Everything’s been going well,” Williams said. “We’ve been getting at it, we’re 3-0 (in the league), and have been playing good football so far.”
Williams, who played at quarterback at times last season, with Kalon Jeter as the primary signal-caller, got the Red and Black off to a quick start in last year’s title game against Glens Falls. He connected with Jeter on a 57-yard touchdown strike on the game’s first play.
“It was wild,” Williams said. “The fans went crazy, we played a great game and got it done. It was very satisfying.”
Watertown went on to roll to a 37-8 triumph to claim the franchise’s third title, and now Williams is back and is making an impact for the reigning league champions.
“Personally, I’m glad to get this opportunity,” Williams said. “Making plays happen, getting the ball to where its supposed to be. The play calling is there, so I’ve been able to dominate at my position.”
Williams will guide the Red and Black into tonight’s game at the Broome County Stallions at 5 p.m. in a meeting for EFL early supremacy as both are 3-0.
“As a whole, we’re holding up, dominating the game,” Williams said. “Everyone is doing what they’re supposed to be doing, everybody’s executing at their positions, so I think that we’re doing good.”
This season, Williams is off to a hot start as the starting quarterback, totaling five touchdowns over the first two league games.
“He’s a gunslinger,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said of Williams. “If he can’t throw the ball, he can run it — he’ll beat you one way or another.”
In two league games, Williams has completed 21 of 37 passes for 375 yards and has thrown four touchdown passes.
“I love it,” said Williams, a soldier stationed on Fort Drum who grew up in New Jersey. “To be able to get out of the pocket, scramble for some yards, and be able to throw the ball off the run and throw the ball in general, so I love it.”
“Jason’s doing amazing,” Jeter said. “It’s been amazing playing with Jason just because of the simple fact that we has that quarterback mindset. He doesn’t run first, he thinks ‘I want to put the ball in the air.’ So even when he has to get out of the pocket he keeps his eyes down the field and the kid’s got a cannon for an arm.”
Williams also paces the Red & Black on the ground, rushing for 107 yards on six carries with a score.
“That’s what Jeter did a year ago, he can beat you with his legs,” Ashcraft said of Williams. “He’s made some great throws, he’s got a real power arm and he’s got legs to match.”
“Yes, 100 percent, I tell him all the time that he doesn’t use his legs enough,” Jeter said of Williams. “He has the ability to put the ball down the field and he also has the ability to use his legs. And I think a lot of team’s don’t expect it and I think that’s going to be a real game changer the moment he does start to do that.”
Meanwhile, Jeter, last season’s primary QB starter, has returned to his natural position as a wide receiver and has totaled 86 yards on four catches and hauled in a pair of TDs, as well as running for another.
“It’s been good and I’ll do whatever it takes to help the ball club win,” Jeter said.
Thus far the Red & Black has fielded a deep receiving corps with Jeter, Dequace Jackson (seven catches for 100 yards), and veterans Keegan Queior (six for 99 yards) and Chris Furr (three for 74).
“We have a lot of options, which is really nice,” Williams said. “Passing wise, we’re aggressive, we try to throw the ball down the field, but we like short passes, too.”
“When we usually drive it down the field, he can take over in the red zone,” Williams said of Jeter. “It’s nice to have that versatility.”
Watertown won 21-20 at the Ithaca Warriors in a nonleague meeting last Saturday, with running back T.J. Williams scoring on a four-yard-rush with 2:01 left in the fourth quarter and kicker Eric Beyler converting the PAT to put his team up for good.
The Red & Black (4-0 overall) added the Ithaca game after Syracuse was suspended for the season by the league after an off-field incident at the team’s home field.
“It was great to be able to play that game,” Ashcraft said. “And I was a lot happier after we won the game, too.”
Watertown, which was to have played at Syracuse last Saturday, instead received a forfeit win and now has an open date on its schedule. Syracuse was to have played at Watertown on Sept. 10.
The game against Broome County will be the fourth consecutive road game for Watertown to start the season, which also includes wins against Glens Falls and Auburn.
“I think they have a premier running game, so we’re going to have to be ready for them,” Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said of Broome County.
The Red & Black will then play three straight home games next month, including its home opener against Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
“I’ve never experienced this kind of atmosphere, with all the fans and everyone that shows up for the games,” Jason Williams said. “I really like it here.”
Williams added that the Red and Black is a confident team while preparing for tonight’s first-place showdown.
“Most definitely, we have all the people in the right spots who are executing,” he said. “This team shows a lot of what it was like last year and we’re getting better every game.”
TODAY’S GAME
EMPIRE FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Watertown Red & Black (4-0 overall, 3-0 league) at Broome County Stallions (3-0)
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Stallions Field, Apalachin
