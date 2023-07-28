WATERTOWN — A former foe as an opposing player, Shawn Johnson is embracing his role in his first season with the Watertown Red and Black.
Johnson, a veteran quarterback at this level, has helped guide the Red and Black to their past two victories since making his debut with the team three weeks ago.
Now Johnson will lead Watertown into its regular-season finale when it hosts the Upstate Predators at 7 tonight in a Gridiron Developmental Football League game on George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
“He’s doing a good job,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said of Johnson. “He’s played ball the last four or five years or so semipro, so he’s got a lot of experience. We’re happy to have him here.”
With a win, the Red and Black (5-2) would secure at least a home game for the first round of the playoffs, which begin in two weeks.
“We need to win out to make sure that we’re one of the top (seeded) teams come playoff time,” Ashcraft said. “There’s no two ways about it, we have to win out and I think we’re going to do well. We’ve got the players to do it. We’ve got a good squad on both sides of the ball.”
Johnson has thrown five touchdown passes in the past two games for Watertown.
“He’s good, he’s an athlete,” Ashcraft said. “He can run the ball, he can throw the ball, he’s a real quarterback and he’s really going to help us down the stretch drive, I really believe that.”
Making his first start with the team, Johnson generated three touchdowns through the air in the Red and Black’s 41-7 win over Troy last Saturday.
“It’s fun to play out here, and when you’re having fun, the game goes fast for you and the game goes well for you,” Johnson said after the game. “I love the fan base, it’s just great environment out here.”
Johnson also threw a pair of touchdown passes in Watertown’s 20-0 win at Charlotte on July 8, as he entered the game in relief of quarterback Connor Crump.
“Shawn’s a good kid, he really cares,” Ashcraft said. “He’s trying hard and he’s working hard at it. We really like what we see in him.”
Previously, Johnson played for the Syracuse Strong — which have become Watertown’s main rival since joining the league this season.
“They’re a lot more disciplined here,” said Johnson, who is a Syracuse native. “And with everybody, there’s just a lot of love here. Everyone is just so humble and very disciplined and just into the team. So it’s a great environment to play in.”
Johnson made his debut with the Red and Black after previous starting quarterback Jason Williams, who guided the squad to a championship in the Empire Football League last year, left the team.
“When you have fun and the game’s going good and the ball is getting thrown right, and everyone’s hungry out there, the game goes well, man,” Johnson said. “And that’s our philosophy and mainly my philosophy, I’m just here to have fun.”
Johnson certainly has many weapons at his disposal as he completed passes to five different receivers in last Saturday’s win. He connected with tight end Zach Todd on a touchdown in the first quarter before hooking up with wideout Semaj James for two scores during the second half.
Todd totaled 88 yards on five catches, while James complied 82 yards on just three receptions to pace the team.
“There’s a lot of guys, a lot of talent on this team,” Johnson said, “There’s so much talent on this team, that the ball can be distributed every where.”
“We have some really good wide receivers and last week, both of them played well,” Ashcraft said of Todd and James. “And this week Chris Furr will be back and along with Keegan Queior, we can’t complain, man. We have one heck of a receiving crew, it’s just awesome. It’s a quarterback’s delight.”
Johnson also played for the Mohawk Valley Nighthawks when they defeated the Red and Black in an Empire Football League playoff game back in 2019.
“I beat them back then,” Johnson said. “So I’m kind of familiar with the field and everything and some of the players. But I always felt comfortable coming out here. It’s good to be here.”
Johnson makes the drive up from Syracuse to attend Red and Black practice every week.
“Actually, believe it or not I work out a lot myself when it’s a little hard to make it here for practice,” Johnson said. “But when I get to practice and then we get that mental rush before the game, we lock in real fast. So the chemistry is there.”
Watertown has already clinched a playoff spot and secured a second-place finish in the league’s Xtreme Conference East Division.
“It feels great, just one game at a time — just go 1-0 every week, 1-0 every week and we’ll get where we want to go,” Johnson said.
“I really, truly believe that if our guys show up and do well, we’ll win (tonight),” Ashcraft said. “I believe in what we’ve got and again, if we minimize the mistakes, we’ll be fine. Last week we didn’t turn the ball over and that’s huge.”
Meanwhile, Upstate (4-2), which is based in Rochester, has already wrapped up the Xtreme Conference West Division crown and a playoff berth.
“They’re a big, solid team,” Ashcraft said. “They’ve got good physical size, they’ve got some good players, they’ve got a good team and I’m not going to take anything way from them. We have to be ready for them.”
