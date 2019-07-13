PLATTSBURGH — Former Watertown Red and Black quarterback Harry Rascoe haunted his old team with four touchdown passes as the Plattsburgh North Stars downed Watertown, 47-17, in the Empire Football League season-opener for both teams Saturday night at Melissa L. Penfield Park.
Rascoe played for the Red and Black in the 2017 season and helped Plattsburgh (1-0) open up a 27-7 halftime lead. He hit Hunter Nunes-Wales and Tre Bucci for a pair of touchdown passes each for the North Stars.
Brandon Sawyer added touchdown runs of six and 14 yards while Zach Raymond added a three-yard TD-run for Plattsburgh.
Jared Hendricks tossed a 95-yard touchdown pass to Chris Furr to tie the game at seven in the first quarter for Watertown (0-1). However, Plattsburgh reeled off the next 20 points to take control of the game.
“We’ve got a really young team and Plattsburgh had a lot of veterans come in over the last two weeks and they’ve won a lot of games together,” Red and Black head coach George Ashcraft said. “It’ll come together for us.”
The Red and Black’s Tre Smith ran in a five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards while Hendricks went 12-for-20 for 170 yards and the one touchdown pass. Tyler Swarthout made eight tackles to pace the Red and Black defense.
It was the first game back in the Empire Football League for Watertown, which spent the last two seasons in the Northeastern Football Alliance.
Watertown’s four-game road stretch to start the season continues on Saturday against the Tri-City Spartans of Schenectady 7 p.m. at Schenectady High School. The Red and Black will start the home portion of their schedule at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds against Massena’s Seaway Valley Venom.
