SCHUYLERVILLE — The Watertown Red and Black opened the defense of its Empire Football League title in style Saturday night.
Quarterback Jason Williams ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Red and Black downed the Glens Falls Greenjackets, 19-14, in the season opener for both teams played at Schuylerville High School.
“Any time you go on the road and can get a win, it’s a good thing,” Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. “I think our defense did a great job, they were out there on the field a lot tonight.”
Watertown built a 13-0 lead through the first half as running back Rarday Burrell, making his team debut, opened the scoring on a one-yard touchdown run to lead 7-0 in the first quarter.
The Red and Black built a two-touchdown lead when Williams broke free on a 62-yard scoring scamper with 4:08 remaining in the first half.
Defensively, Watertown limited Glens Falls to only 26 yards of total offense in the first half.
The Greenjackets were held scoreless over the first two quarters despite blocking a field-goal attempt by the Red and Black.
Glens Falls broke through on a two-yard touchdown run by Tryston Landon to pull within 13-7 with 6:47 left in the third quarter.
Watertown responded on the first play of the fourth quarter as Kalon Jeter hauled in a six-yard scoring reception from Williams to take a 19-7 lead nine seconds into the quarter.
“Jason Williams had a good game, he was really in control out there,” Levine said. “He had a good night, especially running the ball — he had a spectacular run for a touchdown.”
Williams, who completed 10 of 23 passes for 123 yards, also led the Red and Black on the ground with 94 yards on six carries.
Rashad Coulson hauled in a 27-yard scoring catch from Tom Hammond as the Greenjackets drew within 19-14 with 6:02 left to cap the scoring.
Derrek Dalton sealed the victory for the Red and Black, intercepting a pass with 1:42 remaining in the game.
Jaylon Dugan also had an interception for Watertown. Teammate Jeremy Machia was in on 12 tackles and recorded two sacks and a fumble recovery, while Dalton was in on eight tackles.
“Jeremy Machia had a great night on defense for us, I think our defense was our biggest strength tonight,” Levine added.
Dequace Jackson paced the Red and Black in receiving with 55 yards on five catches and Jeter finished with 53 yards on three receptions.
Watertown will also play its next three games on the road, including at Auburn next Saturday and at Syracuse on July 23.
Last season, Watertown went 7-1, capped by a 37-8 victory over Glens Falls in the EFL title game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Overall in its history as the country’s oldest semipro football team, the Red Black have won three crowns, winning in 1980 and 2009.
