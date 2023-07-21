WATERTOWN — Following another week-long bye, the Watertown Red and Black return to action this week.
And with two games remaining in the regular season, the team is entering the stretch drive of its Gridiron Developmental Football League campaign.
“Definitely,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said. “This week and next week are two huge games, they really are.”
Watertown will play for the first time in two weeks when it hosts the Troy Fighting Irish at 7 tonight in an Extreme Conference East Division game on George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
“We know that they’re a tough team, so we have to be ready,” Ashcraft said of Troy.
The Red and Black (4-2), who occupy second place in the division, are looking to keep up the momentum, starting with an encounter with the third-place Fighting Irish (3-2).
“Our division is very solid with (Syracuse) in it, too,” Ashcraft said. “We’ve got a very, very strong division, so these games are important.”
If Watertown can win its last two games, including a home game against the Upstate Predators next week, it will likely host a first-round playoff game, according to Ashcraft.
“These are big games,” Ashcraft said. “At this point of the year, we’re all trying to juggle for position in the playoffs and stuff. I know some kind of rankings came out this week and in the so-called rankings, we’re ranked eighth right now in the GDFL. But who knows how fast that can change because there’s still three games left in the [league’s regular] season.”
The Red and Black are coming off a 20-0 victory at Charlotte on July 8 in an interdivisional game.
Jeremy Machia paced Watertown defensively as he registered three sacks and totaled nine tackles as the team recorded its second shutout of the season.
Johnathan Williams recorded his seventh interception of the season and Jaylon Dugan also had a pick in the game.
“I think the defense is solid,” Ashcraft said. “I think that this week will be no different if our guys all show up and play football, hopefully we can keep the score where we want it. Our defense has been strong this season.”
Offensively, the Red and Black were led by a pair of relative newcomers in quarterbacks Shawn Johnson and Connor Crump, who combined to pass for three touchdowns last week. Connor threw for a score to open the scoring in the first quarter and Johnson generated a pair of scores in the second quarter,
Semaj James hauled in two touchdown catches in the game.
“It was real good, it was a nice opportunity for Connor Crump to step up to the plate and start the game,” Ashcraft said. “He took the team down the field and scored a touchdown in the first quarter and it was really nice. And we put Johnson in in the second (quarter) and he had a couple touchdowns. They both did well.”
Quarterback Jason Williams, who has thrown nine touchdown passes in five regular-season games this season for Watertown, was unavailable to play last Saturday, but Ashcraft hopes he’ll play tonight.
The Red and Black last faced the Fighting Irish in the season opener for both teams on May 27 in Troy.
Watertown prevailed in the game, 16-8, in a tough defensive battle.
“They’re better now then they were then, I believe,” Ashcraft said of Troy. “They beat the Predators last week, 30-26 and I don’t know who they may have picked up (this week). It’s going to a big game, it’s going to be a tough game, I know they’re good.
“It depends on who they bring to town — they’re the ones that have to travel and usually that can be to or advantage, but you never know. Again, it’s who shows up to play.”
Ashcraft added about this week: “I think we’re going to be fine. A lot of the military guys are just coming off their leaves. And our season usually starts right now and we’re coming toward the end of it and it’s the complete opposite of what we’re used to. If we can get everybody that can possibly play Saturday, I think we’re going to do fine.”
