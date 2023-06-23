WATERTOWN — After helping guide quarterback Jason Williams to a career-best game last Saturday, Keegan Queior and the Watertown Red and Black know they’ll have to be on the top of their game this week.
The Red and Black, which is coming off a pair of comfortable wins in the Gridiron Developmental Football League, will move up a level in competition once again when it clashes with the Syracuse Strong tonight.
“We’ve got to practice, man, we’ve got to show up to practice and we’ve got to work,” Queior said after last week’s win against the New York Falcons. “These wins are great for our confidence, man, they should give us confidence going into (this) week, like we need that. It should be a battle and I’m looking forward to it.”
The two teams will once again meet in a showdown for supremacy in the Xtreme Conference East Division, with the game at 7 p.m. at Syracuse’s Henninger High School.
Syracuse, which is the reigning league champion, dominated in the first meeting of the season, winning in convincing fashion 31-9 on June 3 in Watertown.
“That’s going to be another tough matchup like the first one here,” veteran wideout Chris Furr said. “So we’ve just got to go in, play our game, play the way we play and it all comes down to who wants it more.”
Since that loss, the Red and Black has won two games at home by a combined 112-22, including a 62-22 thrashing of the New York Falcons last Saturday night.
Quarterback Williams led the way by generating six touchdowns, including throwing for a career-high five touchdowns and 394 yards, which is a franchise record.
“Jason was awesome, that’s the best he played all season,” Queior said. “We knew he could do it, we’ve just been waiting for him to break out, man.”
Williams also established a new team record in passing attempts with 45 last Saturday, as he completed 20 passes.
“It’s good, we’re getting everybody in the rotation, so everybody is getting the reps they want,” Furr said. “And with Jason, as long as he’s throwing the ball like he is and we’re putting numbers up, I can’t complain.”
Through four league games this year, Williams has completed 45 of 112 passing attempts for 752 yards and eight touchdowns.
“Syracuse’s secondary is good, but I think we can pass the ball on them if we get time, I really do,” Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. “Jason’s good and so are our receivers. And defensively, I think we’re lined up to be OK.”
Williams, who completed passes to eight different players last week, also has the luxury of throwing to a pair of longtime standout wide receivers in Queior and Furr, who totaled 151 yards on three catches and hauled in a touchdown catch last Saturday,
“He went to everybody and found everybody going through his progressions,” Queior said. “I think if we can get different guys the ball like (last Saturday), I feel like we’re a real good team.”
Overall, Queior paces the team with 213 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 14 catches, while Furr has totaled 207 yards on five receptions and a score.
“It’s always good, those guys have been with me for a decade,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said of Queior and Furr. “And when you get players to stick around for a decade, that’s a very good thing. When they show up and they practice, it makes everybody else out there, it just raises their level, and that’s just at practice, They’ve been great for us.”
The Red and Black will be without wideout Dequace Jackson, who hauled in 72 yards on five catches last Saturday, for the duration as he has been reassigned to Germany by the Army.
Levine said that the team will receive reinforcements on its offensive line, which has struggled at times this season, particularly in the first game against Syracuse.
“Our line is in better shape then it has been in a long time,” Levine said. “We’ve got a couple veterans coming back, so hopefully that will help us.”
The Red and Black would like to improve on its running game, which is led by Jamal Finkley, who tops the team in rushing with 116 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries in the four league games.
“This is going to be another good challenge for us,” Levine said. “We’ve got to keep our composure, this is a good team and it’s a pretty intense rivalry. We’ve got to keep our composure and we’ve been getting off to some slow starts, so we can’t let a slow start be our demise. We’ve got to fight through and can’t get into altercations, we’ve got to be smart, we’ve got to stay away from penalties.
“We’ve got to play a near perfect game to beat them, that’s the bottom line ... because they’re that good.”
Also tonight, the Red and Black will embark on the second half of the regular season in their first campaign in the league, after winning the Empire Football League championship the past two years.
“Our offense is really picking up its game and that’s going to be the difference,” Ashcraft said. “Turnovers and if the offense can really do what we’ve been doing the last two weeks, we’re going to be fine. Because I think the defense will bend some, but they ain’t going to roll over and play dead for nobody, if everybody shows up.”
“We’ve got to do a better job on special teams, we’ve been awful the last few games,” Levine added. “We’ve got to do a much better job, because in the first game they blocked two punts on us in key situations and we can’t do that. We’ve got to play a near perfect game and special teams are going to have to be exceptional.”
