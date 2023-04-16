WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black, which has won the past two Empire Football League championships, are headed to greener playing fields.
The Red and Black, which dominated league play for the past two seasons and are the oldest semipro football team in the nation, are moving up to play in the Gridiron Developmental Football League.
While the EFL was made up of teams from around the state, the GPDFL includes more than 30 teams literally from coast to coast, as well as stretching from the Southeast to the Northwest.
The GPDFL opens its regular season in late May and includes an eight-week regular season schedule, with playoffs to follow, in August.
“Exactly, change is good sometimes and we’ll see what this is all about,” longtime Watertown coach George Ashcraft said. “I know that I’ve got players for this team, we just want to go out and win another championship — it doesn’t matter what league we’re in. So with that attitude, that’s where you want to be.”
The Red and Black, which will open the regular season at the Troy Fighting Irish on May 27, has hit the practice field.
“I’m still signing people,” Ashcraft said. “I need to make sure I’ve got the best team I can possibly put on the field because this league’s no joke. The competition is going to be a lot higher and with that being said, I want men that can play the game and so far I like what I see.”
With its home field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds still drying out from the winter, the Red and Black has been practicing on the turf field adjacent to Case Middle School in Watertown.
“Saturday will be our fourth practice over on the turf at Watertown High,” Ashcraft said on Friday. “It’s worked out good, we’ve had over 30 guys at each practice and we’ve signed up 63 so far.”
This is easily the earliest the Red and Black has practiced in Ashcraft’s 30-plus years as head coach.
“We’ve always started our games the week after the Fourth of July, that’s what the EFL always did,” Ashcraft said. “If you played in June, it was always preseason, so this will definitely be different.”
The Red and Black will host a preseason game against the Genesee County Spartans on May 20. The home opener will be against the reigning GDFL champion Syracuse Strong on June 3 at the Fairgrounds.
Watertown will play in the league’s Xtreme Conference East that includes the Central New York Vikings (based in Utica), Troy and Syracuse, both of whom the Red and Black have played in the past.
“There are eight teams in New York, starting with Troy,” Ashcraft said. “I believe the top two among those eight teams will make the playoffs and if you win that playoff round, you play someone from the Southern part of the country. And the winner of that will go to Atlanta on Labor Day weekend to play against the Western champion. That part’s exciting, it’s different.”
Syracuse won the GPDFL national title last year by defeating Inglewood (Calif.) in the title game in Las Vegas.
“We’ve played them a lot of times, they’re always solid, they’re always very good,” Ashcraft said of the Strong. “They’ve got a lot of veteran players who have played years for them.”
Also in the regular season, the Red and Black will also play teams from the league’s Xtreme Conference West, which includes the Charlotte Colonials and Upstate Predators, both from the Rochester area, as well as the Orchard Park Ducks and the New York Falcons, who are based in Buffalo.
Many of these teams used to play in the Northeast Football Alliance, which once included the Carthage Revolution, which won a title in the league’s “AA” Division in 2017.
Ashcraft is encouraged by the number of players who have participated in Red and Black practice so far. He’s also positive about the potential number of returners from last year’s title squad who will be back.
“The veterans are looking good and real good leadership coming from them,” Ashcraft said. “It’s just coming together, every week it gets a little bit better. I think (Saturday) after practice, I’ll start handing out equipment to some guys to get that going.”
Among those players back on offense is veteran wide receiver Chris Furr, as well as quarterback Jason Williams and running backs Jamal Finkley and Eric Washington, and “five to six” offensive linemen currently, such as Mike Edwards, Cody Hartle, Ryan Bell and Nicholas Embry.
Ashcraft is also encouraged by a returning core of defensive players, including linebacker Connor Brown, defensive end Jeremy Machia, defensive end/linebacker Dylan Bice, safety Gualberto Santiago and defensive linemen Charlie Hogg, among others.
“We’ve got like eight or 10 of the veteran defensive people coming back right now and there’s still a few more that will be coming in the next week or so,” Ashcraft said. “So I like what I see with the new people on board and I won’t know until I actually see them play with a helmet and shoulder pads on, but we’ve got a few people that are going to open some eyes that nobody knows yet.”
Ashcraft is always searching for potential new players and talent, and coaches, if need be.
“Again, I’ll take football players and I said we need some coaches that want to come in and work with us,” Ashcraft said. “It’s looking good and again, I’m not going to complain about nothing, I don’t make a big deal out of stuff this time of the year.”
After finishing a perfect 13-0 season, including a 12-0 record in the EFL, the Red and Black went on to play the Tri-City Outlaws, a team from the GDFL that is based in Tennessee, in Orlando in January.
Tri-City, which reached the league playoffs last year, losing to eventual conference finalist Huntsville of Alabama, defeated the Red and Black, 31-13, in the exhibition game.
“It’s real,” Ashcraft said of the GDFL. “The team that beat us in Florida was ranked No. 1 in the GDFL on the East Coast, they were a team from Tennessee and they got beat by a team from Alabama in the playoffs. And then Alabama came up to Syracuse and Syracuse beat them pretty good and then they flew to Vegas and beat the No. 1 team from California for the national championship. So they keep it exciting.”
The Red and Black moved to the GPDFL after Ashcraft assessed that little remains of the EFL following last season. The Glens Falls Greenjackets, whom Watertown defeated 30-14 in last year’s title game, has moved on and will play in the New England Football League. The Plattsburgh Northstars, another perennial foe in the EFL, didn’t finish last season because of participation numbers issues and won’t field a team this year.
After one team from Syracuse suspended play because of trouble in hosting games and Plattsburgh not finishing the EFL season, the Red and Black experienced a layoff of nearly a month because of factors beyond its control. It returned to play in September to resume the drive toward winning another EFL title.
“I’m very excited,” Ashcraft said of the GDFL. “If the EFL still had six teams, we would still be in the EFL, we wouldn’t have changed leagues. I like the EFL, I love the way it’s run, but when you don’t have the teams, you don’t have the teams. So this will be a new challenge for us.”
Now the Red and Black hopes it is joining a more much stable league, with a chance to win a league championship in its first season.
“Again, this is semipro football,” Ashcraft said. “What you think you’ve got this week, next week you might not have. So you can only go on what people have said so far. I’m happy with what I see and hear, but you won’t know until you start playing.”
As far as the balance of Watertown’s home schedule this year, it will host Central New York on June 10 and after three weeks away from home, will host Troy on July 22 and Orchard Park on July 29 to complete its regular season, with all games at 7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.
