ROCHESTER — With its usual starting quarterback unavailable for the game, the Watertown Red and Black turned to a pair of relative newcomers, and didn’t miss a beat Saturday night.
Quarterbacks Connor Crump and Shawn Johnson combined to throw for three touchdown passes — with Semaj James hauling in two scoring catches — and the Red and Black went on to blank the Charlotte Colonials, 20-0, in a Gridiron Developmental Football League game at Charlotte High School.
“We were missing quite a few key performers, but we had some guys really step up and do a nice job,” Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. “Connor Crump took us down the field early in the game and threw a nice touchdown pass to Semaj James. And then in second quarter, we brought in Shawn Johnson, and he took us right down the field twice and threw two beautiful touchdown passes and he did a great job.”
Crump threw a 14-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to James and Johnson connected on two scoring passes in the second quarter, one to Jarryd Souffront and another to James, for touchdowns of 18 and 12 yards, respectively, to pace the Red and Black (4-2) offensively and build a 20-0 lead.
Johnson, a former Syracuse Strong player, played in his second game with Watertown, completing five of six passes for 86 yards, while Crump connected in two of five passing attempts for 22 yards. Crump has now thrown three touchdown passes this season for the Red and Black.
“In the second half, the clock went pretty quick, the officials kept the game going pretty quick,” Levine said. “We ran the ball good in the second half, both Jamal Finkley and Eric Washington ran the ball pretty good.”
Defensively, Jeremy Machia recorded three sacks and totaled nine tackles as the Red and Black registered its second shutout of the season.
Johnathan Williams recorded his seventh interception of the season and Jaylon Dugan also had a pick.
Connor Brown, who had a sack of his own, also tallied seven tackles and Justin Kuhn finished with five.
“Defensively we played well throughout the game, they never really had a chance to put any points on the board against us,” Levine said. “Jeremy Machia stood out and put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, they had a tough time completing passes against us.”
Jason Williams, who has thrown nine touchdown passes in five regular-season games this season for Watertown, was unavailable Saturday, as he had car trouble and couldn’t travel from New Jersey for the game, according to Levine.
Watertown also generated the win despite being shorthanded overall as it fielded only 33 players for the game. Levine added that the Red and Black only fielded “around 53” in the team’s previous win over Charlotte, 50-0, in Watertown on June 10.
Watertown also bounced back on Saturday after being dealt a 31-27 loss at Syracuse on June 24 and was off last week.
“We didn’t really practice a lot the last two weeks, the military guys were like on leave and they had the holiday and a lot of things going on,” Levine said. “So it was a nice win, the only thing is now we go into another bye week. ... And now comes the push to the playoffs for us, really the next two games are playoff games for us, against Troy, which lost to Syracuse tonight, 24-0, and the Upstate Predators, who beat (New York) 42-0 tonight.
“So both solid teams ... We’ve got to finish up strong so we can hopefully get a home game for the playoffs.”
The Red and Black will now face another bye next week before hosting the Troy Fighting Irish on July 22 and the Upstate Predators on July 29 to complete its regular season. Both games will be 7 p.m. starts on George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
