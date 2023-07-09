Header Header Header

ROCHESTER — With its usual starting quarterback unavailable for the game, the Watertown Red and Black turned to a pair of relative newcomers, and didn’t miss a beat Saturday night.

Quarterbacks Connor Crump and Shawn Johnson combined to throw for three touchdown passes — with Semaj James hauling in two scoring catches — and the Red and Black went on to blank the Charlotte Colonials, 20-0, in a Gridiron Developmental Football League game at Charlotte High School.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.