WATERTOWN — Johnathan Williams is relatively new to the Watertown Red and Black as he’s in his first season with the team, yet he’s already made an impact.
He has emerged as a key player on defense as the Red and Black opens the Empire Football League playoffs tonight.
Watertown will host the Auburn Pride at 7 tonight in a league semifinal at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Red and Black (11-0), which finished a perfect 10-0 in the league in the regular season to clinch the top seed in the playoffs, opens its quest to win consecutive EFL championships.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the playoffs,” Williams said. “I haven’t played football in like five years, so it’s kind of nice getting back into it.”
Williams, who plays at free safety, comes into the game tied for second in the league in interceptions with four, only trailing teammate Joaquin Salmon.
“He’s been great for us,” Red and Black defensive coach Aaron Rivers said of Williams. “He’s a great kid to coach and he’s been a good leader. Right from day one, he’s just kind of jumped right in and taken off. He’s a guy you can rely on in the run game and in the pass game.”
A New Jersey native who is a soldier at Fort Drum, Williams forced a key turnover and converted it into a score last week in Watertown’s regular-season finale against Broome County.
With the Red and Black trailing early in the first quarter after allowing the first 12 points of the game, with both touchdowns allowed set up by turnovers, Williams returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown to put his team ahead for good at 14-12.
“I feel like that pick was really key to the team because we started out a little slow, I feel like we needed a spark,” Williams said. “And before that play, I was going around trying to get everybody hyped up to make a play. And when that happened, I felt like everything just went as planned.”
“He works really hard in practices for us,” Rivers said. “He shows up in every game on the film, he’s a big hitter, he’s a ball hawk for us. He’s always around the ball.”
Williams is part of what’s been a solid Watertown defense, which has allowed only 39 points this season, while recording three shutouts.
“This team, we get along well,” Williams said. “I like the coaching staff, the coaching staff is really knowledgable, we’ve got really knowledgable players as well. We have a really great defense.”
The heart of the Red and Black’s defensive success has been the play of its secondary.
“Our two corners are amazing and my strong safety Jaylon (Dugan) he’s been teaching me as well,” said Williams, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds. “I remember at the beginning of the season I was still getting accustomed and he’s helped me. I feel like our secondary is good.”
“Our secondary’s played well, we get a lot of pressure up front, which helps,” Rivers said. “When teams struggle to run the ball that puts us in a position where we can do a little bit more in the secondary and we can play freely back there. So that helps with turnovers, interceptions and stuff like that.”
Also, Watertown has yielded only 25 points in four home games this season.
“Awesome,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said of his team’s defense. “Our linebackers and our secondary with our d-backs play so well together and they make every play from sideline to sideline. They feed off of each other very, very well and that’s making it work good.”
Ashcraft continued about his team’s secondary: “(Gualberto) Santiago at defensive back, he’s having a great year. Johnathan Williams is doing well, he’s had like a pick every game, he’s fortunate. He’s a first-year player, he’s a soldier, he’s does a great job and he’s really worked hard.”
In addition to Salmon and Williams’ success in the secondary, Dugan and Connor Brown have recorded three and two interceptions of their own, respectively.
“We’ve got Joaquin Salmon, these guys call him King Solomon, he’s been really good for us,” Ashcraft continued about the secondary. “(Tevin) O’Steen, who played the last couple years for us, he’s doing a good job and they intertwine with a few other players. We’ve got a few other guys who play the position to relieve them. So it’s working good.”
The Red and Black has won both games against Auburn this season, 56-0 on July 16 and most recently, 41-6, on Aug. 20, in Watertown.
“We played them and I feel like the team we played before will be totally different now as they prepare for us,” Williams said of Auburn. “So I’m just looking forward to having a good game.”
Last week, Watertown led Broome County 17-12 at halftime but the Red and Black was awarded a forfeit after the opposing team wouldn’t come out to play the second half.
“We started out after not playing for four weeks and we were rusty, we threw a couple picks,” Ashcraft said. “But once we got our legs under us and settled down, it was just like it was supposed to be. After the first four minutes of the game, we really controlled the game.”
Players on Broome County said that a spectator pulled out a gun on their side of the field during halftime. Watertown police announced earlier in the week that they were investigating a potential weapons complaint.
Red and Black coaches insist that there was no gun and have downplayed the incident.
“Whatever happened at halftime was B.S.,” Ashcraft said. “I don’t believe for a minute that any of that was factual and now let’s move forward. We’ll play Auburn this week and if we win, there will be a championship (game) here in two weeks.”
The winner of tonight’s game will face either Glens Falls or Broome County in the league title game next Saturday.
“I’m loving this, it’s real fun,” added Williams, who played high school football in Allentown, Pa.. “The level of play is competitive, you’ve got a lot of talent here. So it keeps me on top, because the next person wants to take your spot.”
