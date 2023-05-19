WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black will host the Genesee County Spartans in a semipro football preaseason game at 7 tonight at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Red and Black, who have won the past two Empire Football League championships, will now compete in the Gridiron Developmental Football League.
Watertown will open its regular season when it plays at the Troy Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. next Saturday during Memorial Day weekend.
The Red and Black will commence its home league schedule when it hosts the Syracuse Strong at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.
Watertown, which is slated to play an eight-game regular season, will also host the Charlotte Colonials on June 10, as well as Troy on July 22 and the Upstate Predators on July 29 to finish its regular season.
Last year, Watertown defeated Glens Falls to win the EFL title and secure a second straight league championship for the first time in franchise history, as well as its fourth league crown overall.
Last season also marked the franchise’s first undefeated season since it first played in the modern era of the EFL in 1969.
