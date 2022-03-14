SEMIPRO FOOTBALL
The Watertown Red and Black will open its 2022 season with its first four games on the road, according to the schedule released by the Empire Football League.
The Red and Black, the defending EFL champions, begins at Glens Falls on July 9. Watertown then plays at new EFL entrant, Auburn, on July 16, at Syracuse on July 23, and at Broome County on July 30. Its first home game is against Plattsburgh on Aug. 6.
Watertown then hosts Glens Falls on Aug. 13 and Auburn on Aug. 20 and travels to Plattsburgh on Aug. 27. After a break on Labor Day weekend, the Red and Black hosts Syracuse (Sept. 10) and Broome County (Sept. 17).
The EFL has scheduled a full season for the first time since 2019. COVID-19 wiped-out the 2020 season and just four teams played an abbreviated 2021 season.
The EFL has added the Auburn Pride and Broome County Stallions for a six-team league. Auburn and Brooke County replace the Tri-Valley Spartans and Northern New York Grizzlies, who did not play last season. The other teams are the Glens Falls Greenjackets, Plattsburgh North Stars and Syracuse Smash.
Playoffs are set Sept. 24 and the title game Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.