SEMIPRO FOOTBALL
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black will host the Syracuse Smash in an Empire Football League semifinal at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the league announced.
The Red and Black (5-1), having won the league’s regular-season title, is the top seed in the playoffs, while the Smash (2-4) is seeded fourth.
Second-seeded Plattsburgh will host third-seeded Glens Falls in the other semifinal on the same night.
Watertown has won four straight games, including a 33-14 win over Syracuse last Saturday, to secure the regular-season title.
The EFL title game is set for Oct. 9 at the site of the highest remaining seed.
