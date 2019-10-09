The Empire Football League released its All-Star teams for the 2019 season. Nineteen Watertown Red and Black players were named across the three different teams, seven of which made the first team. Jared Hendricks tied with Nakia Boozer of Tri-City for first team quarterback, Phillip Tross was named the as first team tight end, Chris Furr was named as a first team wide receiver, Ky Sawyer was named as a first team defensive end, Tyler Hill was named as a first team defensive back, Eric Beyler was named as a first team punter and Keegan Queior was named as a first team punt returner.
On the second team, TJ Williams was named at running back, Tim Babcock was named at guard, Avery Barney was named at guard, Malcome Hagwood was named at nose tackle, Elijah Coleman was named at defensive end, Connor Brown was named at linebacker, Erik Barron was named at offensive tackle and Eric Beyler was named at place kicker.
On the honorable mentions list, Tre Smith was named at running back, Tim Reynolds was named at center, Derrek Dalton was named at linebacker, Keenan Randle was named at linebacker, Orlando Miller was named at defensive back and Queior was named at wide receiver and kickoff returner.
The EFL season came to an official end last Saturday when the Tri-City Spartans defeated the Mohawk Valley Nighthawks in the Championship game, 12-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.