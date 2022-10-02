WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black found itself in an unfamiliar situation Saturday night as it actually trailed in a game.
But the Red and Black simply went back to basics on both sides of the ball to ultimately reach the promised land — securing another championship.
Its defense once again rose to the occasion and quarterback Jason Williams threw four touchdown passes as Watertown rallied to defeat the Glens Falls Greenjackets, 30-14, in the Empire Football League title game at Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Red and Black (13-0 overall, 12-0 league) won consecutive league crown for the first time in franchise history and secured its fourth league title in its storied history as the nation’s oldest semipro football team.
“I love it, it’s awesome,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said. “It’s been a goal, a dream for years. Like I said, we’ve been in 10 championship (games) and this is the only the third we won out of 10. But to go undefeated and to win this, it’s just an awesome, awesome feeling.”
“It feels great, so it couldn’t be any better,” Williams said.
Williams, in his second year with the team, was selected as the EFL’s Most Valuable player as he threw for seven touchdown passes in two playoff victories.
“I had a rough start, but we overcame that and put points up on the board and led my team to a win,” Williams said.
Fittingly, Williams spread the wealth as he threw a touchdown pass to four different wide receivers — first to Dequace Jackson and Zachary Todd in the first half — and added scoring strikes to Chris Furr and Kalon Jeter after halftime.
“We’re blessed to have that happen in the championship game,” Williams said.
“Us being down, it was a wakeup call for us, we’re normally not down,” said Furr, a veteran wideout for Watertown. “We just had to snap out of it and build our momentum back up. Once we did that, we came out on top and I’m so proud of these guys.”
Williams completed 17 of 33 passes for 257 yards, but like the team, got off to a rough start in the game, throwing two interceptions in the first half.
“Awesome,” Ashcraft said of Williams’ season. “He’s an athlete and you can’t take anything away from that, his athletic ability to move around and make things happen ... he’s a hell of an athlete with a great personality. Tonight he took constructive criticism in that first quarter pretty well and that’s about him growing, he’s a young, young man and he’s grown to be able to do this.”
Watertown also fumbled the ball away in the first quarter and Glens Falls eventually scored first on a fake field-goal attempt as snapper John Styczynski tossed a 15-yard scoring pass to Tom Hammond for a 7-0 lead just nine seconds into the second quarter.
But the Red and Black recovered by scoring on back-to-back possessions later in the quarter. Williams found Jackson on a 25-yard touchdown pass down the right sire to tie the game with 8:22 remaining in the first half.
Todd then scored on a 27-yard touchdown catch as Williams lofted him the ball and Watertown took the lead for good at 14-7 with 2:01 left in the quarter.
The Red and Black went on to score on its first two drives of the second half. Williams connected with a wide-open Furr on a 30-yard touchdown with 8:50 left in the third quarter.
Then after Watertown’s Chris Roberts recovered a Glens Falls fumble on the ensuing kickoff, five plays later, Williams hooked up with Jeter on a 10-yard scoring pass with 6:11 left in the quarter.
The Red and Black’s defense continued to stand strong as it capped the scoring as Greenjackets quarterback Mike Lewis was sacked in the end zone by several players to record a safety for a 30-14 margin with 13:44 remaining in the game.
“It’s kind of surreal at the moment,” Red and Black defensive end Jeremy Machia said. “Especially going undefeated this season, that was the goal when we started out. I’m not surprised we did it, especially with the group of guys we have here. It’s just a real surreal feeling.”
Jackson paced Watertown in receiving yards with 93 on six catches and Todd totaled 60 yards on four receptions.
Watertown’s defense has yielded only 53 points in eight league games this season, including only 13 in two playoff games. Glens Falls added a touchdown in the fourth quarter on an interception return from Derek Chase.
The top-seeded Red and Black advanced to the title game with a 61-6 home win over Auburn last Saturday.
“This whole team has been battling adversity all year on and off the field,” Watertown linebacker Derrek Dalton said. “So to be able to come together when we were down seven points or even up 70, we all play tenaciously and we love the game and obviously it shows bringing another championship back to Watertown.”
Also despite scoring in the first half, Glens Falls was held to minus-10 yards from scrimmage before halftime.
“Big, fast and physical is the best way to describe us, we love hitting people and it shows,” Dalton said.
Watertown was limited to minus-10 rushing yards over the first two quarters, but Williams passed for 161 of his yards to spark the team.
Watertown also defeated Glens Falls to win last year’s league title, 37-8, also at the Fairgrounds.
“It’s always special to get to a championship game and then win it,” Furr said. “But to do it back to back, it’s a very special thing. For me, it’s amazing, another birthday present for me, although it will be the 10th of October. I’ve been humbled the whole season, so I just come out and play my game.”
The Red and Black also captured league titles in the EFL in 1980 and in 2009.
“It’s better this year than it was last year,” Ashcraft said. “Just the work that the coaching staff does, we’re here every Tuesday and Thursday ... to the players, this was just an awesome effort.”
“It’s little better this time, it’s surreal because we went undefeated, 12-0,” Furr said. “So not a lot of people expected us to do that, but we showed up, played our game every weekend and came out on top. With the offense and defense going at each other in practice and it transpired into the games, it helped us throughout the season and it showed tonight.”
Watertown has defeated Glens Falls (7-5) three times this season, including a 19-14 season-opening win on the road July 9 and a 35-7 triumph Aug. 13 at the Fairgrounds.
“It’s definitely a blessing, it was definitely a team effort,” Watertown long-time defender Curtis Dukes said. “We started out slow, but we just needed somebody to make plans, man, and once we did that and capitalized on them, we just kept the ball rolling. Everybody did their part.”
The Greenjackets are the second oldest semipro team in country.
“This is very sweet,” Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. “I won one title as a player and this is my third as a coach. This is great, this has been the best team, the best group of guys I’ve ever been around.”
“We have a lot of respect for them,” Ashcraft said of Glens Falls. “But this is just an awesome achievement by us, it’s historic, really.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.