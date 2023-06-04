WATERTOWN — Momentum swings can change a game an instant and the Watertown Red and Black felt that Saturday night.
The defending Gridiron Developmental Football League champion Syracuse Strong scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from the Watertown Red and Black, 31-9, in a GDFL game at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Syracuse (2-0) survived a shaky start to pick up a victory in a long-awaited battle of 2022 league champions. The Strong won the GDFL while the Red and Black took the last Empire Football League title in the now-defunct circuit.
Emotions between the two squads ran high from even before kickoff with the two teams trash-talking each other. That talk continued between the whistles and led to a few dead-ball penalties.
“They’ve been wanting to play us for a couple of years,” Red and Black offensive coordinator Jerry Levine said. “We’ve been in the EFL and they’ve been in the other league and they just wanted to come in and assert their dominance.”
Quarterback Jason Williams scored the only Watertown touchdown on a 39-yard scramble, but Watertown (1-1) missed the subsequent two-point pass try. Kicker Eric Beyler’s field goal supplied the only other points that the Red and Black got as the team’s offense struggled once again. Watertown only put up 16 points in an eight-point, season-opening victory over the Troy Fighting Irish last week.
“We’re a work-in-progress and we’re struggling a little bit,” Levine said. “We’ve turned the ball over and we just got to continue to work and get better.”
The Red and Black did move the ball at times, but had two touchdowns taken away. Red and Black receiver Keegan Queior had a punt return for touchdown taken away due to a block in the back in the first quarter. The Red and Black did get the ball to the 8-yard line before the Strong picked off Williams.
Quntavion Fails got the ball back for Watertown with an interception five plays later that put ball at the Syracuse 24. The Red and Black got the ball to the 1 where Kalon Jeter appeared to have scored from the team’s short-yardage package. Jeter did lose the handle of the ball, according to head coach George Ashcraft, but recovered the ball and crossed the goal line. Officials initially signaled touchdown, but the call was overturned and Syracuse was given the ball at the 1.
“I broke the plane and that call shifted the momentum of the game,” Jeter said.
Those two lost touchdowns swung the game in Syracuse’s favor and it got a Dewayne “Flash” Gordon touchdown run from three yards out and an extra point to make it 7-6 at halftime.
Syracuse added a Tom Stadnicki field goal to make it 10-6 with 8:19 into the third quarter.
Watertown’s defense did all it could to keep Syracuse out of the end zone and Beyler’s 25-yard field goal put the Red and Black a little closer at 10-9. However, momentum seemed shifted to the Strong as the Red and Black lost focus and got frustrated. Some of the fans and players heckled each other as the game got further out of reach. Syracuse took advantage of turnovers and cashed in chances that Watertown let slip early in the game.
“We were inside the 10-yard line five times and we couldn’t capitalize because of (their) defensive pressure,” Jeter said. “They put up some late scores after things went haywire, but they know they’ll have to see us again.”
The loss, the team’s first in two seasons, underlined the Red and Black’s struggles at practice. Inconsistent effort and lower-than-normal numbers have plagued the team for the early portion of the season.
“Things happened in that fourth quarter with players (who were embarrassed) because players have to come to practice if they want to play (well) on Saturday,” Ashcraft said. “Hopefully we’ll see what we got on Tuesday and move forward.”
Despite the loss, Ashcraft said he feels the Red and Black can challenge with the Strong. The two teams play each other at 7 p.m. June 24 at Sunnycrest Field in Syracuse.
“We had opportunities to put points on the board, but didn’t,” Ashcraft said. “We’ll go to the video and see things and figure them out.”
