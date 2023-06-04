WATERTOWN — Momentum swings can change a game an instant and the Watertown Red and Black felt that Saturday night.

The defending Gridiron Developmental Football League champion Syracuse Strong scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from the Watertown Red and Black, 31-9, in a GDFL game at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Syracuse (2-0) survived a shaky start to pick up a victory in a long-awaited battle of 2022 league champions. The Strong won the GDFL while the Red and Black took the last Empire Football League title in the now-defunct circuit.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Reporter/Agate Person

A lifelong resident of Northern New York. Dan graduated from Lyme Central School and attended SUNY Oswego. He's worked in all forms of media, including radio and print. Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.