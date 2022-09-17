Watertown to play nonleague game at Ithaca

Red & Black logo

WATERTOWN — In what has already been a strange season for the Watertown Red and Black, things got a whole lot crazier Saturday night.

After rallying to take the lead in the first half against the visiting Broome County Stallions, the Red and Black was awarded a forfeit win after an incident at halftime at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.