WATERTOWN — In what has already been a strange season for the Watertown Red and Black, things got a whole lot crazier Saturday night.
After rallying to take the lead in the first half against the visiting Broome County Stallions, the Red and Black was awarded a forfeit win after an incident at halftime at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown, which led 17-12 at halftime, finishes at 10-0 in the regular season in the Empire Football League with forfeited victory.
The game was called at halftime as the Broome County team didn’t come out for the second half after fan reportedly pulled a gun during halftime on the Stallions’ side of the field.
“They were shooting their mouth off and the people on (Broome County) tried to say somebody reached in a fanny-pack and someone was saying there was a gun,” Watertown assistant coach Jerry Levine said. “But there was no gun and we called police right away. They can say what they want to say.”
The alleged incident occurred after both teams squared off in a scrum on the field just before halftime and both teams also gathered on the far side of the field after halftime.
“I believe there was an altercation between two players, whatever was going on, but it happens all the time and it got out of hand,” Ashcraft said of the skirmish between players. “Before you know it you got two teams all pushing each other and screaming, making accusations. After everything got settled, Broome County decided that they were going to go home and play it safe and not worry about it.”
This is the fourth forfeit win of the season for the Red and Black, which was awarded a pair of forfeit wins after the Syracuse Smash was forced to suspend its season in July after an off-field incident during a game against Glens Falls on July. Watertown’s other forfeit win came after Plattsburgh’s team folded for the season because of a lack of players.
Watertown also hadn’t played in three weeks, a stretch that would have included a home game against Syracuse.
“This is good tuneup, to say we got done early tonight would be an understatement,” Ashcraft said. “But we’re ready, we’ll be all right next week.”
Against Broome County, the Red and Black yielded a pair of touchdowns in the first three minutes of the game, cashing in on a pair of miscues.
After Broome County’s L.J, Watson intercepted a Jason Williams pass on just the second play of the game from scrimmage, which Watson returned to the 8-yard line, J.J. Jones scored on a four-yard run and the Stallions led 6-0 after their pass conversion attempt failed.
Then three plays later, Watson returned an interception 42 yards for a score and Broome County led 12-0 after the run-conversion attempt failed.
Three drives later, the Red and Black got its act together as following a 34-yard punt return from Keegan Queior, Kalon Jeter came in for Wiliams at quarterback and connected with Chris Furr on a three-yard scoring pass as Watertown drew within 12-7 with 12:30 left in the second quarter.
“It was really good and it really showed just a lot of resiliency,” Jeter said. “To be able to bounce back after being off for three weeks and our first time seeing a team compete with us, it was an initial pop in the mouth. And it took that initial hit for us to finally make our way back.”
Then three plays later, Johnathan Williams intercepted a pass and returned it 43 yards for a score, and Watertown took its first lead of the night at 14-12 with 10:31 left.
“It was expected, Broome County is a very good team,” Red and Black defender Dylan Bice said. “Anytime you play a team, they’re going to come back 10 times better. So they obviously punched us in the face early and that’s pretty much it, they punched it right down our throats early, so we had to fight our way back. Our defense did their job, our defense made up plays and stopped them. And our offense ended up capitalizing and putting points on the board.”
The Red and Black led 17-12 on Eric Beyler’s 25-yard field goal with 4:14 left in the half.
“We just didn’t have our legs under us in the first quarter and in the second quarter, as soon as we caught wind, it worked out good,” Ashcraft said. “That’s the nature of it all, we just played good in the second quarter and we went on them two touchdowns and a field goal.
“ ... I don’t know, there was an altercation over here and everybody got involved,” Ashcraft continued about the scrum between players on the Red and Black sideline right before halftime. “Before you know it, both teams were pushing one another for most part. It’s crazy, there’s no place for it.”
With the forfeit win, Watertown secured the top seed for the EFL playoffs and will host fourth-seeded Auburn in a semifinal at 7 p.m. next Saturday at the Fairgrounds.
“That’s all we can do is get ready,” Ashcraft said. “The first round of the playoffs next week will be right here and we’re looking forward to it.”
Glens Falls, which defeated Auburn on Saturday night, finished in third place and will play at Broome County in a semifinal next week.
As far as the alleged incident, Watertown police were on the scene during the game, as well as after the game had been called.
“The accusation’s been made, I don’t believe a word of it,” Ashcraft said. “But that individual should never have been involved any ways, he’s a spectator, he’s not a player. He’s a spectator, he should have never been out here. That’s just the truth of the matter.”
Ashcraft added: “Because as far as what was said about a gun, I never saw a gun, it’s an accusation and it’s unfounded,” Ashcraft said. “There were no gun shots, I don’t believe it, I really truly don’t.”
Broome County coach Mike Taylor, who is also the team’s owner as well as a player, declined to comment on the situation at halftime.
Taylor did say his team would return to Watertown in two weeks for the league’s championship game, if both teams win their respective semifinal games at advance.
“At the same time I can tell you right now that obviously the city PD is going to be handling their investigation, but it will end up coming out and be determined that there was nothing there,” Bice said.
