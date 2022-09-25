WATERTOWN — Credit Curtis Dukes and the Watertown Red and Black with delivering a complete effort on both sides of the ball in its playoff opener Saturday night.
By generating another dominant win, the Red and Black will return to the Empire Football League title game.
Dukes led an inspired effort on the defensive side of the ball, while quarterback Jason Williams passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Watertown throttled the Auburn Pride, 61-6, in an EFL semifinal at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
“It’s a blessing, it’s definitely a team effort,” said Dukes, a linebacker who is a long-time Red and Black player. “We had to definitely stay focused, we can’t take any team lightly and we have to be prepared.”
The Red and Black (12-0) advances to host next Saturday’s title game where it will face the Glens Falls Greenjackets at 7 p.m.
“It’s awesome,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said. “Our goal a year ago (when) we won it was to go undefeated this year to get here — and here we are.”
“The win was great actually, Williams said. “We secured our playoff win and we’re on to the championship. They (Auburn) fought as best as possible, but we came out with the victory. I’m just excited for next week.”
Watertown’s defense recorded a safety and scored a touchdown on an interception return by Johnathan Williams, while seven different players scored to pace the offensive attack.
“What can you say, everybody played well and played the way they’re supposed to,” Ashcraft said. “It was really a great effort by everybody.”
“We’ve definitely got a lot of players, a lot of athletes,” Dukes said of Watertown’s defense. “So we just came in prepared.”
Jason Williams completed seven of 12 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns — including throwing a pair to Dequace Jackson — and carried the ball five times and totaled 112 yards on the ground, including a touchdown.
“We played a complete game, we played our game,” Jason Williams said. “We came out and executed, we made some plays and I was glad to lead the team to a victory.”
“It’s very nice, it’s always nice to win at home,” Jackson said. “It’s always great getting back to the title game, hopefully we can handle business like we always do.”
Jackson made only two catches, but both were for scores. He hauled in a 53-yard pass for a score on the Red and Black’s first play from scrimmage.
“It was beautiful,” Jackson said. “You know he finds me over the middle a lot, he’s just trusting me and he throws to me when he needs to. I trust him al lot, he makes a lot of good decisions, sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t.”
Jackson made his performance a symmetrical one as he completed the scoring in the first half,by hauling in a 44-yard strike from Jason Williams for a 35-0 Watertown lead with 3:36 left in the second quarter.
“It feels great that I can step up and pick up that role,” Jackson said. “With one of our players out and not playing, my team can trust in me and go to me when they need me.”
In between those two scores, T.J. Williams scored on an eight-yard run as the Red and Black built a 14-0 lead through the opening quarter.
Veteran wideout Chris Furr then scored on an eight-yard pass from Jason Williams, who then scored on a seven-yard keeper to build a 26-0 lead.
Watertown’s Dylan Bice then sacked Auburn quarterback Devon Morris in the end zone for a safety and a 28-0 lead, which set the stage for Jackson’s second score of the night.
“We had to key on (Shaheed Beal) and keep him contained, he’s a good athlete,” Dukes said. “So once we did that and kept him contained, everything else just took care of itself. That was the big thing, to keep their quarterback contained and then everything else will fall into place.”
The Red and Black kept up the pressure after the Pride drove deep into Watertown territory on the first possession of the second half. Johnathan Williams returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown.
“Our offense capitalized and our defense had the extra edge,” said Johanthan Williams, who also returned an interception for a score in Watertown’s regular-season finale last Saturday. “Because we forced the other team to make more passes and we pressured them more, we did well against them.”
Watertown led 48-0 later in the quarter when Dylan Thomas scored his first touchdown with the team on a 28-yard pass from Kalon Jeter.
In the fourth quarter, Rarday Burrell and Eric Washington added scoring runs of three and 15 yards, respectively, to complete the rout.
“This is amazing, especially with this being my first year with these guys,” Johnathan Williams said.
The shutout stood for the Red and Black until the final play of the game, when Morris tossed up a touchdown pass for Auburn (4-7).
The top-seeded Red and Black faces No.3 Glens Falls, which beat No. 2 seed Broome County, 20-2, in Saturday’s other semifinal for the crown.
“I think we just have the same mentality,” Dukes said. “Everybody’s got to play together, everybody’s got to be able to make plays and we’ve got to just keep going.”
Last year, Watertown defeated Glens Falls, 37-8, in the EFL title game at the Fairgrounds to claim the franchise’s third championship.
“And because Glens Falls played well tonight, we get to play the same team we played a year ago,” Ashcraft said. “I’ve never done that in my coaching career, so it’s pretty awesome and they’re good guys.”
“I hope that people that read the paper and listen to the news and understand, this place should have 5,000 people down here next week. Because this game is history, it’s true history, we’ve never won two years in a row and it’s time that history gets made.”
Dukes added: “It will definitely be a blessing. We’ve got to have a good week of practice, that’s where it starts.”
