WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black last year added to its storied history as the oldest semipro football team in the nation by winning the franchise’s third championship.
Now a summer later, the Red and Black is returning much of its team from last year, plus with some new additions in what the organization hopes will be another title run in the Empire Football League.
“It’s been great, just being able to return from a championship winning season and come back in with the mindset that we’re going to do it again,” said Watertown’s Kalon Jeter, who will play wide receiver this season. “So that’s been an amazing feeling.”
The team, which has been practicing for the past two months, will enter this season with depth at nearly every position as it sports a deep roster, according to Watertown coach George Ashcraft.
“The Red and Black has always been known for having great defenses and that’s a staple that we’ve carried forever,” Ashcraft said. “But I’m telling you, there nothing sweeter than having a great defense and a great offense as well that can put points on the board. So I’m excited about this team on both sides of the ball.”
The Red and Black will open its EFL season when is plays the Glens Falls Greenjackets at 7 p.m. Saturday at Schuylerville High School. Watertown’s home opener will be against another traditional EFL foe in Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
“I knew about the Red and Black before because my (General Brown) coach Steve Fisher would talk about the team,” Watertown defender Jeremy Maccia said. “I didn’t fully understand the experience until I played with the team last year. Especially it being my rookie season, it was pretty exciting, I didn’t expect we would win a championship going in. But it was surreal.”
“It was awesome, man, I finally got to win a championship and that felt good,” Red and Black wide receiver Keegan Queior said. “I felt like we should have been there a couple years prior, so it felt good to get it out of the way.”
The Red and Black returns 27 players, and Ashcraft and his staff feel the team is once again well equipped on offense as well.
“I think we have a tremendous group here,” Queior said. “We’re really versatile, we’ve got a lot of speed, we’ve got a lot size. I’m excited for this season.”
“I think this is the best offensive skill group we’ve ever had,” Red and Black offensive coach Jerry Levine said. “We’re seven to eight deep at receiver, four deep at running back, we’ve got three quarterbacks. Jeter is not starting (at QB) and he was MVP of the league last year. We’ve never had as explosive of a passing game as this.”
Last year, Jeter was a newcomer to the Red and Black, and the team defeated Glens Falls, 37-8, in the title game on Oct. 9 in Watertown.
Jeter and the Red and Black started strong as he hauled in a 57-yard scoring reception from Jason Williams.
This play proved to be prophetic as not only did Watertown roll to win its third league title, this season Jeter is moving to his natural position as a wide receiver while Jason Williams, who threw two touchdown passes in last year’s final, will start at quarterback.
“I had fun playing quarterback and now to switch to receiver, I’m like ‘I’m back home,’” Jeter said. “So it’s different, but I have a lot of faith in Jason to lead this team and he’s shown amazing strides and has stepped up to the challenge, just from the end of last season until now, without a doubt I think he can take us all the way.”
“We’re really in good shape with our line,” Levine said. “We’re getting guys here, so we’re rotating guys and we’ll settle on a line (this) week or so. So it’s really encouraging.”
Jeter will join an already talented receiver corps, which also includes veterans Queior and Chris Furr.
“We’re going to be dangerous, we’re really deep at wideout,” Queior said. “I’m excited, I think this group can go back-to-back if we put it all together.”
“We have an amazing group,” Jeter said. “Last year our depth didn’t go too far, but now we’re two, three deep at multiple positions that we struggled with last year. So to be sitting where we are now, we’re miles ahead of where we were in seasons prior, and I think that’s the most important thing.”
Jamal Finkley, who led the team in rushing in the EFL title game, will begin the season as the Red and Black’s top running back.
“It’s just an opportunity to play football and showcase my talents on the field,” Finkley said. “I think I bring a little bit of everything, I pride myself on being a complete back. So if I’ve got to run through somebody I can do that, if I got to run by somebody I can do that, and if I have to go out in the receiving game, I feel like I can do that, too.” Finkley has now won two semipro football championships with two different teams, also winning a title with the Carthage Revolution in 2017.
“It was really cool, especially bringing it back for the hometown,” Finkley, a Watertown graduate, said of winning an EFL title. “I had never won a football championship before I was with the Revolution. But this second one was a little bit sweeter playing in my hometown.”
“And again, I’ve been blessed in my 30 years of doing this with a lot of offensive firepower,” Ashcraft said. “And once again, I like what I see here with this group.”
Watertown has a new defensive coach in Aaron Rivers and will join Nate Bryant, who coached the defense last season.
“We have options, which is a beautiful thing,” Rivers said. “We’re building our core up so we can kind of have our pieces in place and that’s kind of the formula we’re working with. I think we’re really solid on defense.”
Last year, the Red and Black allowed only 59 points and posted three shutouts in forging a 7-1 record en route to claiming the championship.
In the title game, Watertown forced nine turnovers against Glens Falls en route to recording a rout on both sides of the ball.
The Red and Black is also deep on defense, starting with its defensive line, which often sets the tone on defense.
“I really like what I see here,” Rivers said. “With our linemen, we have a new addition in Cody Hartle, we have a returning guy in Nate O’Quin, who are a couple anchors there, and lots of new talent that we’re going to be sprinkling in here. We’re going to be able to kind of be like a hockey team that can roll four lines over the boards, which will be great. ... We have real nice depth and athleticism.”
“We have a lot of depth on our line, which is always important,” Ashcraft said. “Especially with linemen, you’ve got to have numbers because you can never have too much depth.”
Returning players on defense include Maccia, Dylan Bice and Tehavious Williams at end, Connor Brown, who will lead the linebackers, and Joshua Lear on the defensive line.
“I’m really excited for this season, I know we can go far again,” Maccia said.
Winning the EFL title also marked the 10th time that Ashcraft had guided the Red and Black to a league championship game. The franchise also won the title in 1980, when Ashcraft was a spectator of the team, and in 2009 while under the longtime coach.
“I grew up around here and my grandfather Leo used to play for Watertown, so I’ve always been coming to Red and Black games ever since I was a little kid,” Queior said. “I used to be a fan, I used to play behind the bleachers when I was young, man. So I’ve come full circle.”
Ashcraft played for the Red and Black from 1973 to 1975, became a defensive coordinator with the team in 1990 and has been the head coach of the team ever since.
“I think our all-around talent is better than last year and that’s really saying something,” Ashcraft said of this year’s team.
Including Saturday’s season opener against Glens Falls to be played in Schuylerville, located about 20 miles south of Glens Falls, the Red and Black will play its first four games on the road that includes at Auburn on July 16, at Syracuse on July 23 and at Broome County on July 30.
Following its home opener on Aug. 6, Watertown will also host Glens Falls on Aug. 13 and Auburn on Aug. 20 before playing at Plattsburgh on Aug. 27.
After a league-wide bye over Labor Day weekend, the Red and Black will host Syracuse on Sept. 10 and Broome County on Sept. 17 to close out the regular season.
There are two new additions to the league in Auburn and Broome County, boosting the league to six teams.
Last year, Watertown went 5-1 in the regular season before making its championship run through the playoffs.
“Any time you win a championship, it’s special, bottom line,” Ashcraft said. “I’ve only been part of two and championships don’t grow on trees, I’ve been in 10 (title games) with this team. It’s an honor just to get to one, but it’s a lot better feeling to win one, it’s something that you’ll carry for the rest of your life.
“Now this team has been back to work for two months now and I think they’ll be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.