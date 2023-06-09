WATERTOWN — Missing the services of a recent Most Valuable Player, the Watertown Red and Black semipro football team is tasked with regrouping from its first loss in nearly two years.
The Red and Black (1-1) will host the Charlotte Colonials (0-1) in a Gridiron Developmental Football League Xtreme Conference crossover game at 7 p.m. today on George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown coaches confirmed that wide receiver and former quarterback, Kalon Jeter, will miss his first game and appears unlikely to return this season following a family move out of state.
The Red and Black staff was also preparing for the potential absence of starting quarterback, Jason Williams, due to a work commitment, but he is now expected to play tonight.
Jeter was named MVP of the Empire Football League in 2021 and Williams won the award last season as they guided Watertown to back-to-back league championships before making the jump to the GDFL.
“These are the guys we got to win with, we got to play with who’s here and that’s what it all comes down to,” said Red and Black veteran receiver and returner Keegan Queior.
“The playmakers, like me included, we got to lead the team, we’ve got to start making plays, we’ve got to be more consistent,” he later added. “The defense is doing their job, and we got to step up and do ours. Key guys are going to be missing over the next few weeks, so guys are going to have to step up.”
The Red and Black is undermanned but undeterred in its aim to bounce back from a 31-9 loss to the Syracuse Strong last Saturday.
That marked Watertown’s first in-season setback since Aug. 14, 2021, snapping a streak of 19 straight victories that included two league championship wins in the now-defunct EFL.
Watertown also lost to the Tri-City Outlaws months after last season ended in the Palm Bowl this past January in Orlando, Fla.
“It’s an adult game, and you’ve got to be an adult about it,” Red and Black head coach George Ashcraft said. “Nobody’s perfect, and nobody’s claiming that they got to be perfect, but you got to be able to bounce back and that’s all there is to it. We should do a better job (today), and I really believe we will.”
Watertown offensive coordinator Jerry Levine auditioned multiple players under center at this week’s practice as a precaution in case Williams was unable to suit up, but stated Friday that the starting QB is expected to be on hand.
The emphasis in any event is improving the run game, Levine said, and the game-plan could resemble more of the Red and Black’s traditional ground attack, leaning on multiple running backs combined with a short area, quick-striking pass offense.
Watertown has mostly favored spread packages with four or more receivers the past few seasons.
The Red and Black has sputtered offensively to start the GDFL campaign with just a pair of rushing TDs by Williams representing the only offensive touchdowns through two regular-season outings.
“We’ve just got to get better, we haven’t been able to run the ball this year and that’s got to be a primary goal for us is to be able to run the ball better,” Levine said. “We can’t throw the ball 50 times, 60 times a game, we’ve got to balance the offense, keep defenses honest so they’re not blitzing on every play. Make them play both sides, against the run and the pass, and we haven’t done that very well so far.”
Charlotte lost at Syracuse, 44-7, in its only outing of the campaign on May 27.
Watertown will play at the Buffalo-based New York Falcons next Saturday before a rematch against the Strong June 24 at Sunnycrest Field in Syracuse.
“This is nothing new to me, but for some of these guys who just started last year, this is their first big loss,” said Red and Black veteran offensive lineman Avery Barney. “We just need to come out like a normal practice and put the work in, and hopefully (today), we can get back on pace again.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.