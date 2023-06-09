WATERTOWN — Likely without the services of two recent Most Valuable Players, the Watertown Red and Black semipro football team is tasked with regrouping from its first loss in nearly two years.

The Red and Black (1-1) will host the Charlotte Colonials (0-1) in a Gridiron Developmental Football League Xtreme Conference crossover game at 7 p.m. Saturday on George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.