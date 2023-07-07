The Watertown Red & Black has had two weeks to think about their second loss of the season to the Syracuse Strong in their most recent Gridiron Developmental Football League game.
Now Watertown gets to play a team it beat 50-0 in their first meeting.
For the second straight time this season, the Red & Black, who had a bye last weekend, will play the Charlotte Colonials following a loss to Syracuse. During the last meeting on June 10 at George Ashcraft Field at the Duffy Fairgrounds, Watertown totaled 231 yards on the ground and executed an even better defensive performance in the 50-point blanking of Charlotte.
The Red & Black’s game at Charlotte in Rochester is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. today.
Watertown quarterback Jason Williams threw for 285 yards and three touchdown passes against Charlotte in the previous meeting. Jamal Finkley and Kristian Tate each ran for 70 yards for the Red & Black (4-2 overall, 3-2 GDFL).
The game is an interdivisonal matchup with Watertown playing in the Xtreme Conference East and Charlotte (0-4) in the Xtreme Conference West.
After today’s game, Watertown has another bye before wrapping up the regular season with back-to-back home games July 22 and July 29 against the Troy Fighting Irish and the Upstate Predators, respectively.
