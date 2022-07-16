AUBURN — The Watertown Red & Black perhaps played its finest all-around game, offensively and defensively, in recent seasons, producing a 56-0 trouncing of the Auburn Pride in Saturday’s Empire Football League game at Holland Stadium at Auburn Junior High School.
The Red & Black (2-0) forced six turnovers, including two interceptions by Connor Brown, one he returned for a 35-yard touchdown, and a 30-yard fumble recovery for a score by Dylan Bice.
Quarterback Jason Williams completed 10-of-13 passes for 250 yards and three scores, including a 44-yarder to Kalon Jeter just two plays into the game.
Williams also threw a 18-yarder to Keegan Queior late in the second quarter that gave Watertown a 36-0 halftime lead, and a 60-yarder to Chris Furr in the third quarter.
The Red & Black’s other TDs were scored by Jeter on a one-yard run, Eric Washington on a two-yard run and Rarday Burrell on a 21-yard run to complete the onslaught.
Brown was a part in 11 tackles, while Derrek Dalton (10 tackles) and Gualberto Santiago also had fumble recoveries. Jeremy Machia posted a sack and Joaquin Salmon intercepted a pass.
Auburn, which defeated Plattsburgh in its season opener, fell to 1-1.
Queior (four receptions for 93 yards), Furr (2-for-66) and Jeter (3-for-76) did the bulk of the air-catching.
Washington was Watertown’s top ball-carrier, gaining 42 yards on four attempts.
The Red & Black also had three more TDs that slipped away because of two dropped balls and a penalty.
The Red & Black plays its third straight season-opening road game Saturday at Syracuse.
WATERTOWN 56, AUBURN 0
Watertown 15 21 14 6 — 56
Auburn 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
W — Jeter 44 yards from Ja. Williams (Todd pass from Queior), 13:49.
W — Bice 30 fumble recovery (Beyler kick), 10:49.
Second Quarter
W — Jeter 1 run (Beyler kick), 7:13.
W — Washington 2 run (Beyler kick), :58.
W — Queior 18 pass from Ja. Williams (Beyler kick), :25.
Third Quarter
W — Brown 35 interception return (Beyler kick), 6:30
W — Furr 60 pass from Ja. Williams (Joseph kick), 3:05.
Fourth Quarter
W — Burrell 21 run (kick failed), 8:30.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: W — Finkley 4-37, Washington 4-42, T.J. Williams 5-39, Ja. Williams 2-0, Jeter 1-1, Burrell 3-30, Thomas 1-(-3).
Passing: W — Ja. Williams 10-13-250, 3 TDs, Crump 0-1-0.
Receiving: W — Queior 4-93, Jeter 3-76, Furr 2-66, Jackson 1-15.
Records: Watertown (2-0), Auburn (1-1).
