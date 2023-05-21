WATERTOWN — The effort from the Watertown Red and Black wasn’t pretty Saturday, but preseason games rarely are.
In its final tuneup for the regular season, the Red and Black was generous in turning the ball over to the opposition, but ultimately did enough on both sides of the ball to prevail.
Quarterback Jason Williams threw for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns, one of which to Kalon Jeter, who also ran for a score, as Watertown defeated the Genesee County Spartans, 35-12, on a rainy and windy night at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
“It was a preseason game and they say preseason games don’t mean nothing — they mean a lot,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said. “I think every game we play is important and some people look at things different than I do, but I think it’s important to win games, even these games.”
In its only preseason game before Saturday’s regular-season opener at Troy, the Red and Black committed six turnovers — all fumbles — recovering just one.
“It was rough, and they weren’t terrible snaps, it was a wet ball and we didn’t handle it very well,” Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. “We were lucky and our defense bailed us out a few times tonight. We’ve just got to clean it up.”
Williams completed 10 of 29 passes for 199 yards and connected with three different wide receivers on scoring passes — all coming in the first half — to Keegan Queior and Dequace Jackson.
“I’m just glad to get this first game out of our system and just glad we came out with the win,” Williams said. “Really, I’m just glad that we’re back at it again.”
Watertown’s defense, which backed the team to winning a second consecutive Empire Football League title last year, allowed only one touchdown.
“I think the defense played great, we were able to make some plays and we got some guys into to the game — and that’s what preseason is about,” Levine said.
The Red and Black will be competing in the Gridiron Developmental Football League this season after the EFL wasn’t able to field enough teams this year.
“I’m excited for it, better competition, it’s going to make our team better,” said Red and Black defensive end Jeremy Machia, who also played at center Saturday.
Against Genesee County, after turning the ball over on its first possession, the Red and Black made an early defensive stand in its own territory, then struck first as Williams connected with wide-open Queior on a 50-yard scoring strike to lead 7-0.
Later in the first quarter after Watertown’s Johnathan Williams intercepted a pass, the Red and Black turned the ball two plays later, with Genesee County’s Amir Cleveland recovering the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, drawing within 7-6 after a pass conversion attempt failed.
Watertown led 14-6 as Jeter reeled in a 45-yard scoring toss from Williams with 3:31 left in the opening period.
Then four possessions later, Jackson followed with a fortuitous 35-yard touchdown catch and the Red and Black built a 21-6 edge with 3:16 remaining in the half.
Genesee County pulled within 21-12 on Josh Bradley’s six-yard scoring reception from quarterback Alex Rood with 26 seconds left in the half.
“We’re going to get a lot out of this game,” Ashcraft said. “From what we did, I think both sides of the ball had some great moments, but they made some big errors. When you turn the ball over six or seven times, that’s not good. We made some huge penalties and turned the ball over in some bad spots and gave up points because of one of them.
“You just can’t do that and if you do it in big games that score would be flipped-flopped and we would be on the losing end of it. ... We have to learn from this.”
Following a scoreless third quarter, Jeter finished off a 15-play, 76-yard drive with a two-yard scoring plunge for a 28-12 lead with 12:25 left in regulation.
Rarday Burrell capped the scoring on a two-yard touchdown run with 4:30 left in the game, a score set up by an interception from linebacker Derrek Dalton.
Running back Jamal Finkley paced the Red and Black on the ground with 72 yards rushing on 12 carries and Burrell carried the ball nine times for 46 yards.
“I like what I see with this team,” Williams said. “We had everybody playing their role, with everybody doing their job and executing, we just got the job done.”
“We have a lot of returners, but we also have a lot of new guys, too,” Machia said. “Every week, we’re going to look to get better and better team wise. And being on the same page is going to be the biggest thing, we’ve got to work on that.”
Genesee County, which will compete in the Northeastern Football Alliance, is coached by former Red and Black quarterback Harry Roscoe.
The Red and Black’s home opener is June 3 against the Syracuse Strong at 7 p.m.
