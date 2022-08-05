WATERTOWN — Tonight is shaping up to be an eventful evening as the Watertown Red and Black plays its home opener in the Empire Football League.
Not only will the Red and Black play on its home field for the first time since it won the league championship here last October, longtime coach George Ashcraft will be honored before the game.
The team’s home field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds has been named as George Ashcraft Field, as voted on and approved by the Watertown City Council on Monday.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” Red and Black veteran wide receiver Chris Furr said. “I mean home, that’s where all the motivation comes from, all the fans and all the support we get.”
Ashcraft, who has coached the Red and Black, the oldest semipro football team in the country, for more than 30 years, guided the team to the franchise’s third title with a 37-8 triumph over Glens Falls last year at the Fairgrounds.
“It’s humbling,” Ashcraft said of the field honor. “We have great fans and followers here and the atmosphere we have here on Saturday nights, there’s just nothing like it.”
Watertown, which is off to an unbeaten start this season as it continues its campaign as the reigning league champion, will host the Plattsburgh North Stars at 7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds. Admission to the team’s home opener will be free.
“Last year was special, we all bought in as a team, it was huge, it was one of the biggest accomplishments we’ve had as an organization,” Watertown defender Dylan Bice said. “So it was huge to bring the title back to the 315 and back to the upstate area. So we’re really looking forward to Saturday night.”
“Especially having home-field advantage and then winning the championship on our home field, it was crazy,” Red and Black defensive end Jeremy Machia said. “It was a surreal moment being able to do that, especially in my rookie season, it was everything I could ask for.”
The Red and Black is off to a 5-0 start this season, including 4-0 in the league, and is coming off a 31-0 triumph at the Broome County Stallions last Saturday in a showdown for first place in the circuit.
“Offensively, we just moved the ball because they couldn’t stop us,” Ashcraft said. “And our special teams were really good. They were shellshocked last week, they did not expect what happened.”
While Watertown’s offense has kicked into high gear this season, the defense is off to a standout start as well.
“We suited up 47 people and we never let them have anything,” Ashcraft said. “Defensively, we shut down that potent running game that they had and they tried to shift gears in a hurry and started throwing the ball. And they threw it to us and that helped a lot.”
The Red and Black, which has recorded two consecutive shutouts in league play, hasn’t yielded any points in eight-plus quarters.
“Our defense is doing a hell of a job,” said Aaron Rivers, who coaches Watertown’s linemen on both sides of the ball. “Defense is our bread and butter, our linebackers in particular are the best in the league, hands down the best in the league.”
Machia and Watertown linebacker Connor Brown are both tied for the league lead in total tackles with 28 each, with Brown recording nine solo tackles and Machia eight. Brown has also returned an interception for a touchdown in a win over Auburn earlier this season.
“Any time you get a shutout it’s big, because obviously that’s a goal on defense is not to give up any points,” Machia said. “We’re still giving up a few big plays here and there, so we’ve got to kind of hone in on that and work on that and shut that down, because big plays can turn into touchdowns eventually. Putting up shutouts is really good for the confidence on defense.”
Linebacker Derrek Dalton stands fourth in the league in total tackles with 26, including nine solo tackles, and lineman Joshua Lear is tied for sixth in the circuit in total tackles (16).
Watertown, which hasn’t allowed a score since the fourth quarter of a 19-14 road win against Glens Falls in its season opener on July 9, also blanked Auburn, 56-0, in another road triumph on July 16.
“This is a good program, I feel like it’s the best program in the league,” said Red and Black defender Jaylon Dugan, who is in his first season with the team. “Just looking at the other teams, I just feel like we put together more. This is the most put-together semipro team I’ve seen, and I’ve watched semipro teams back in Texas growing up, but I feel like this is well put-together, a lot of guys come to practice every day and are prepared to work, they just want to be better.”
“We’re fast, strong,” Rivers said. “From sideline to sideline there’s no let up in these guys.”
Offensively, the Red and Black has scored 106 points over the course of three league games.
Quarterback Jason Williams continues to lead the league in touchdowns with eight as he’s thrown for 613 yards and seven scores, as well as leading the team in rushing with 107 yards as well as a TD run.
“Phenomenal,” Furr said of Williams. “He’s doing a great job, I mean he’s making the reads, calling the right plays and using his legs when he needs to.”
Furr leads the team in receiving touchdowns with three, including two against Broome County, on receptions of 45 and 15 yards, respectively.
Kalon Jeter, who also hauled in a 34-yard scoring strike last week, has a pair of receiving scores in league play and leads the team in yards through the air with 180 on six catches. Furr has totaled 161 yards, also on six catches, while Dequace Jackson (10 catches for 127 yards) and Keegan Queior (six catches for 99 yards and a TD) round out the team’s starting receiving corps.
“A lot of options,” Furr said. “I don’t see how teams can keep up with us because we’ve got two good receivers on one side and two good receivers on the other side. I don’t see how a defense can stop that, and if they do, kudos. But right now, nobody’s really done that.”
In the meantime, Plattsburgh (1-3), which like Glens Falls is a longtime rival of Watertown, has been outscored 109-9 in league play so far this season.
The Red and Black will continue its three-game homestand when they host Glens Falls next Saturday and Auburn on Aug. 20, both 7 p.m. starts at the Fairgrounds.
“I’m glad to get them out of the way, we’ve done it before, so it doesn’t bother me,” Ashcraft said of his team playing its first four games on the road this season.
Ashcraft, who once attended Red and Black games before he played for the team from 1973 to 1975 as a linebacker, became a defensive coordinator with the team in 1990 before becoming the head coach.
He appreciates the passion of the team’s faithful, which is shown in the team’s Dog Pound, located just outside of the field’s eastern end zone.
“The new guys aren’t going to believe what they experience here on Saturday night,” Ashcraft said. “Like last year when we were playing against Glens Falls, their owner said to them on that Thursday night’s practice, ‘you’re not going to believe what you’re going to embark upon up there, it’s a whole different world.’
“The fans here are great and they really travel well to see us play on the road.”
Watertown’s semipro football tradition dates back for more than 100 years, all the way back to 1896.
“This is a special place and it always has been,” Ashcraft added. “It’s just an honor to be part of this organization, it really is.”
