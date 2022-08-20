Watertown to play nonleague game at Ithaca

WATERTOWN — The only thing hotter than the temperature at kickoff was Joaquin Salmon and the Watertown Red and Black secondary.

Salmon recorded four of Watertown’s six interceptions, including a 70-yard touchdown return, as the Watertown Red and Black swept the season series with Auburn Pride in a 41-6 Empire Football League rout Saturday night at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

