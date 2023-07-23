WATERTOWN — Cory Smith continues to make an impact for the Red and Black in his first season with the team.
Smith raised his level of play even higher Saturday night as he scored three touchdowns to spearhead the Red and Black to a 41-7 victory over the Troy Fighting Irish in a Gridiron Developmental Football League game on George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Smith scored three touchdowns as he returned two interceptions for scores, as well as running for another touchdown for Watertown (5-2) .
“It felt good, it felt good,” said Smith, who is a General Brown graduate. “There was a lot of chit-chat going on before this game, so it felt good to go out and get it done.”
Along with Smith, quarterback Shawn Johnson also totaled three touchdowns on the night — all on scoring passes, to spark the Red and Black offensively.
But it was Smith who stole the show as he continues to impress both his teammates and the Red and Black coaching staff.
“Defensively we played well.” Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. “And with Cory Smith, he had one of the great games in Red and Black history tonight.”
“I just trusted my coaches, trusted my teammates and they just told to me do what you know what to do — and that’s what I went out and did,” Smith said.
Both Smith and Johnson helped deliver a victory for Watertown which has won its past two games and continued its drive to secure a favorable berth in the league playoffs.
“I love it,” Smith said. “I think personally it was our best game of the season. We had two really good practices this week, got a lot of people there and it all came together tonight — and it showed.”
“This was really a great, total team effort tonight,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said.
Showing versatility on both sides of the ball, Smith generated a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes of the first half.
First, Smith finished off a long-scoring drive by plunging into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:46 remaining in the half to give the Red and Black the lead for good at 14-7 after he also ran in the conversion attempt. The touchdown came on his only carry of the night.
Then Smith stepped in front of CJ Tarver pass and returned the ball 75 yards for score on the final play of the half to provide Watertown with a 21-7 advantage.
“We just actually played the perfect play on defense, I just happened to be at the right place at the right time,” Smith said, “I caught it and took off.”
“He’s a game changer,” Ashcraft said of Smith. “He’s an exceptional athlete. He’s a good player on either side of the ball, he’s as good offensively as he is defensively, he really is.”
Later in the fourth quarter, Smith converted on his second pick of the night by racing 37 yards for a touchdown as he completed Watertown’s scoring on the night.
“Cory had a great night, he had an awesome night,” Johnson said. “He’s a multi-talented player ... he’s just an all-around great player, he’s got so much talent.”
Smith, who lined up at several different positions on defense, also led the charge by recording a team-leading 10 tackles, while Connor Brown registered eight tackles.
“It feels good,” Smith said. “To come out and execute a victory like this, it feels amazing.”
In total the Red and Black recorded four interceptions on the night, including one each from Jaylon Dugan and Davion Davis.
“He’s just a versatile ball player who plays multiple positions,” Ashcraft said of Smith, who also returned an interception for a touchdown against Troy in Watertown’s season opener. “He has that ability and he can play all over the field, He can play linebacker, he can play defensive back, he can play (defensive) end. Offensively, he can play wide receiver and definitely at running back.”
Johnson, starting in his first game at quarterback for the Red and Black, completed 14 of 25 passes for 214 yards on the night.
“I really felt comfortable out there, it was fun,” Johnson said.
He connected with tight end Zachary Todd, who was wide open on the play, on a 29-yard scoring strike in the first quarter and Watertown led 6-0.
Later, Johnson hooked up with first-year wideout Semaj James on a pair of successive scores in the second half, first on a 40-yard pass on the Red and Black’s opening drive — and then on a 33-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
“I’m glad to be here and I really enjoy being with this team,” said Johnson, a Syracuse native who previously played with the Syracuse Strong.
“Shawn came in tonight and was fabulous, absolutely great,” Levine said. “We played well at Charlotte for not practicing at all. He came in this week and had a good practice Thursday night and looked sharp. His confidence went off the charts and tonight he was just hot, he was hot. He looked great. He looked as good as anybody we’ve had throw here in a long time.”
Johnson started in place of quarterback Jason Williams, who has left the team, Ashcraft said.
Levine also credited the team’s offensive line, which has struggled to find consistency at times this season.
“And offensively, I’ve got to give the No. 1 credit to our line,” Levine said. “Our line did a hell of a job protecting the team tonight, we were shorthanded tonight. We had some guys really step up and play a great game on that offensive line. I’m very proud of those guys.”
Tarver completed 21 of 44 passes for 198 yards, including throwing a touchdown pass to Josh Mason in the first quarter to lead Troy (3-3).
Watertown swept the season series with the Fighting Irish as it won, 16-8, in a defensive clash at Troy on May 27.
The Red and Black have one game remaining in the regular season as they will host the Upstate Predators at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
“This was a total-team effort tonight, with 45 guys and we played excellent football,” Levine said. “We have a few things to work on, but we’ll get ready and it’s a big game next week. The Predators come in, they’re another good team, but we’ve got them at home and we’re pretty good at home, we’re showing that we can put up some points on this field.”
With a win next week, Watertown would secure home field for at least the first-round of the league playoffs, which begin in three weeks.
“The guys want to carry this over,” Ashcraft said. “The message right now is everything we’ve done tonight, we’ve got to repeat it next week. Next week’s game is going to be as big as this one was.”
