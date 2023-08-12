ROCHESTER — The Watertown Red and Black’s bid for a third straight championship ended Saturday in its first shutout loss in 12 years.

The Upstate Predators blanked the Red and Black 28-0 in a Gridiron Developmental Football League first-round playoff game at Franklin High School. Watertown (5-4) had won back-to-back championships while playing in the Empire Football League in 2021 and 2022. This was the club’s first season in the GDFL.

