WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black defense isn’t resting despite its recent dominant run.
Watertown (5-0 overall, 4-0 in Empire Football League play) takes on the Glens Falls Greenjackets (3-2) at 7 p.m. today at George Ashcraft Field at the Watertown Fairgrounds. The Red and Black beat Glens Falls, 19-14, in the season-opener July 9 at Schuylerville High School. Watertown began its home slate with a 47-0 drubbing of the Plattsburgh North Stars last week.
“The key so far has been having veteran leaders on the field with a lot of experience from last year’s championship team,” Watertown defensive coordinator Aaron Rivers said. “They mesh well together.”
The Red and Black has shut out the last three league opponents in Auburn, Broome County and Plattsburgh. Watertown hasn’t allowed a score in EFL play over 12 quarters, but knows that Glens Falls can put some plays together on the offensive end thanks to its athletic quarterback Tom Hammond.
“Our defensive ends have to contain and tackle him,” longtime Red and Black head coach George Ashcraft said, “If he wants to roll out and be mobile, good luck.”
Offense usually scores the headlines, but the Red and Black defense has been making plays all season. Former Indian River standouts Connor Brown, Curtis Dukes and Darrick Dalton anchor arguably the best linebacking corps in the circuit.
“Indian River is a great program through-and-through and always has been,” Dalton said. “I think the way they teach the game and the passion they instill in us shows up every Saturday night.”
The local school connections are also key on the defensive line, where former General Brown players like Dylan Bice, Jeremy Machia and Joshua Lear anchor the group. That familiarity has been an integral part of the Red and Black’s success without the ball.
“We rally at each other back-and-forth between GB (General Brown) and IR (Indian River),” Brown said . “We get on each other, but it’s fun because we have each other’s back at the end of the day.”
The defense has even gotten in on the act when it comes to scoring points, too. Watertown has recorded a defensive touchdown in all but two games this season and those free points are vital.
“It (scoring points on defense) definitely excites the defensive side of the ball,” Rivers said. “We are able to create lots of turnovers.”
Glens Falls is coming off a 34-12 loss to the Broome County Stallions on Aug. 6 in Schuylerville. The Greenjackets had won three straight games prior to the loss to the Stallions. Watertown and Glens Falls are very familiar with each other from the last two seasons, including Watertown’s 37-8 win in last season’s EFL Championship game.
“We know what we want at the end of the season and we know how to get there,” Brown said.
Watertown was able to hold off Glens Falls in this season’s previous game thanks to some key plays on defense, including a game-sealing interception by Dalton with one minute, 42 seconds left in regulation.
“I pride myself on being a playmaker, but it’s easy when you got guys like Connor (Brown), Curtis (Dukes), (Dylan) Bice and (Jeremy) Machia, it makes it that much easier,” Dalton said.
Putting together a stout defense is something that isn’t limited to Watertown’s two-hour long practices that occur every Tuesday and Thursday during the regular season. Plenty of extra hours go into making the team complete in all phases of the game.
“These coaches are doing stuff Monday night, Wednesday night and Friday night trying to make the game plan all make sense,” Ashcraft said. “Sundays they do game film and there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes than what people see.”
n NOTES: Tonight’s game is also alumni night, where former Red and Black players are honored at halftime on the 50-yard line.
