WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black Hall of Fame can explain its existence for the past 35 years with a single person, Francis “Hoot” Devine.
Devine played end, quarterback and halfback for the Watertown Red and Black from 1933-39 and again in 1941. The teams he played for posted a collective 54-10-5 record, scored 1,163 points and allowed 239, according to the Hall’s records.
Devine, who died in 1972 at age 59, was elected for induction into the Hall with the most recent class, which was honored Oct. 5. But the Hall’s organizers couldn’t find the family in time for them to attend the event.
So, Hall of Fame president John Morgia and fellow Hall operator Tom LaDuke spent several weeks coordinating, assembled the family together, and presented the award in Devine’s honor about a month later.
“He should be presented properly instead of just delivering a plaque to his house,” said Morgia, who led the way to revive the Red and Black team in 1969 after nearly a decade without a squad. “So then we hired a photographer to have his picture taken. ... The family deserves the recognition for Hoot Devine. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Devine, a former firefighter in the city, is part of the 2022 induction class that also includes John Ramus, Mike Erdner, Steve Fiaschetti, Adam Brown, Bobby Morgia, Tim Finnigan, Bob Roshia, Steve Farney, Mike Martin and Aaron Brown. All attended in October except for Devine and Roshia, who has also passed.
But the Hall’s organizers believe they need to do more to bring these past players to light. They have noticed their informal gatherings among Hall members dwindle in size. Morgia said they once held functions at restaurants in town that were attended by several former players, including former Syracuse great Pat Killorin, who would to drive from Syracuse to join his former teammates.
The Red and Black is known as the oldest semipro football team in the country, first organized in 1896, and is the only semipro team in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and the Hall’s stewards believe they can do more to recognize that.
“We’ve been negligent putting forth the Red and Black Hall of Fame that it’s representing the people that deserve to be represented because they gave of their time and effort and brought the name of the Watertown Red and Black into national recognition,” said LaDuke, a former Red and Black player and coach. “And we haven’t done a good job of that and we need to start doing that.”
Former Red and Black player and longtime high school coach Steve Fisher used to organize a luncheon for former players every month and help draw a crowd — “I guess he was a little more persuasive,” LaDuke said — but Fisher passed away in 2021 and enthusiasm for the get togethers is fading.
“The biggest problem that we’re having is our past players seem to have other things that they’re busy doing,” LaDuke said. “We have to get some publicity to get these players involved again and helping us to continue identifying and recognizing the ability of some our players in the past.”
The Red and Black Hall of Fame exists as a separate organization from the Red and Black team. Both Morgia and LaDuke admit to some friction between the two entities but say that they should be complementary.
“I know the Red and Black football team has all-league people and they get that recognition,” LaDuke said. “But we want to recognize the people who started the organization but who played football a long time ago and brought the name of the Watertown Red and Black through history.”
Former Red and Black player and coach Mike Britton has been the longtime historian for Hall, unearthing and compiling countless records.
Part of Morgia and LaDuke’s more concerted effort includes finding a permanent physical place for the Hall of Fame, and Morgia said he is zeroing in on a site. The Hall used to reside in the Salmon Run Mall but Morgia said the spot was too hidden and rarely visited.
“We have a wealth of information and articles, so when we find our location, which I think I’ve got, we’re going to put it on display,” Morgia said.
The Hall has inducted a class nearly every year since 2016 after going 10 years without inducting anyone. More than 100 former members have been inducted since 1988 and those inducted members make up the voters who select future classes. Morgia said about 55 to 60 of those Hall players are alive and all are eligible to vote.
Devine’s tenure with the Red and Black was the oldest among the eight former players inducted last year, but the class drew from players who competed as recently as 2012. And Morgia wants them to feel more invested in the process and the Hall.
“I think the guys that were inducted really don’t know what we’re really doing and we want to get them more involved and be more active in the Hall of Fame, other than just wearing the ring,” he said.
