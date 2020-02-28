SEMIPRO FOOTBALL
WATERTOWN — Those interested in playing for the Watertown Red and Black this season can sign up today at Above Reality Virtual Sports Complex in the Stateway Plaza.
Sign-ups are scheduled for noon to 3 p.m.
The Red and Black is scheduled to open its Empire Football League season with a home game July 4 against Utica.
Other home games are July 25 against Glens Falls, Aug. 1 against Plattsburgh, Aug. 8 against Schenectady and Sept. 19 against Sussex, N.J. Road games are July 11 at Sussex, Aug. 15 at Utica, Aug. 22 at Hudson Valley, Aug. 29 at Massena and Sept. 12 at Syracuse. Playoffs begin Oct. 3.
